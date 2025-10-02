SSS offers Calamity Loan Program to Cebu earthquake victims, typhoon-affected members

In response to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and instruction of Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission Chairperson Ralph G. Recto to provide immediate relief to those devastated by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu, the Social Security System (SSS) announced that affected SSS members can now apply for a calamity loan effective today, 2 October 2025.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph Montes De Claro said that the new Guidelines of the SSS Calamity Loan Program now in place allows SSS to respond sooner and immediately provide financial support through Calamity Loans for affected SSS members featuring lowered interest rate of 7% per annum and loanable amount of up to P20,000.

“We want to assure our members that they can rely on SSS in times of calamities and other natural disasters. Our goal is to support the quick recovery of our members in quake-hit areas by providing them with an accessible loan program,” De Claro stated.

De Claro said that the program’s loan activation process has been significantly shortened enabling SSS to provide immediate financial assistance to affected members.

He said that members can apply for the calamity loan using their My.SSS account. Once approved, loan proceeds will be credited directly to their enrolled disbursement account.

To qualify, members must meet the following major requirements:

Must be residing or working in an area declared under State of Calamity;

Must have at least 36 monthly contributions. At least six of these must be posted within the last 12 months before filing. Individually paying members must have paid at least six contributions under their current membership type;

Must have online account with SSS (My.SSS) to file an online application;

Must have no past due loan accounts and no outstanding restructured loans;

Must not have been granted any final benefit;

Must be of legal age and under 65 years of age at the time of the loan application; and

Must have not been disqualified due to fraud committed against the SSS.

For employed members, their employers must be updated on SSS contributions and loan remittances.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has declared a State of Calamity for all cities and municipalities in Cebu Province following a powerful earthquake that struck last 30 September 2025.

Calamity loan for typhoon-hit members

In addition to Cebu, De Claro emphasized that the SSS Calamity Loan Program extends vital financial relief to members affected by the recent tropical cyclones — Mirasol, Nando, and Opong — and the enhanced southwest monsoon that have disrupted lives and livelihoods across the country.

“The series of typhoons in the past several days has affected the daily lives and livelihood of our members in different parts of the country. Through our new Calamity Loan Program, SSS is now more responsive to the needs of affected SSS members as the loan window is announced and implemented within a few days from declaration of State of Calamity providing immediate financial support and helping them recover sooner from these weather disturbances,” De Claro said.

The NDRRMC declared a State of Calamity over 85 towns and cities in Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Masbate, Aklan, and Maguindanao del Sur as a result of these weather events, as follows:

De Claro emphasized SSS’ continued commitment to help members recover and rebuild as fast as possible after calamities.