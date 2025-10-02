Espinas-Abne IBF regional title bout moved to October 12

April Jay Abne (left) and Jesse Espinas (right). | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight title showdown between April Jay Abne of ARQ Boxing Stable and veteran Jesse Espinas has been moved to October 12, three days later than its original schedule.

International referee Danrex Tapdasan announced the adjustment on October 1 but did not disclose the reason for the rescheduling. The fight will still take place at the Governor Andres Bernos Memorial Gymnasium in Bangued, Abra.

For Abne, 26, a native of Misamis Oriental, the bout marks the biggest test of his career as he faces the world-rated Espinas for the vacant IBF Asia flyweight strap. It will also be Abne’s first fight of the year, adding pressure for him to pull off an upset win against his more seasoned opponent.

Espinas, 32, from neighboring Misamis Occidental, already has two victories this year. He carries a solid record of 24 wins, seven losses, and 14 knockouts. He currently holds the WBC Asian super flyweight title, which he captured last June via a fifth-round stoppage of China’s Jiangtao Cao.

A decorated fighter, Espinas is also a former WBO Oriental light flyweight and ABF minimumweight champion. He enters this fight ranked No. 7 in the WBO light flyweight division.

Abne, meanwhile, holds a 15-1-1 record with six knockouts. He is a former OPBF silver champion and the 2019 Ultimate Boxing Series grand winner.

