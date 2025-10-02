Bantay seeks toe-to-toe showdown in fight with Sarcon

Junibert Bantay erupts in celebration after claiming victory in his August 16 fight in Cebu. | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific Youth champion Junibert Bantay of the Chao Sy Boxing Stable wants nothing less than a phonebooth-style battle when he collides with unbeaten prospect Lienard Sarcon in the undercard of “Thrilla in Manila II: The Countdown” on October 26, 2025, at the San Andres Sports Complex.

“I just hope there’s no running in this fight. Let’s see who can really stand their ground,” said Bantay in an interview with the Facebook sports page iSports Ta, Bai.

The 25-year-old Bantay, who owns a spotless 9-0 record with one knockout, admitted that Sarcon’s experience could pose a challenge. “He’s a veteran, that’s his edge. But it will all depend on training,” he said.

Although their bout is not a title fight, Bantay is training hard, viewing the match as a golden opportunity to elevate his name in Philippine boxing. His training camp has included sparring with big-name fighters such as Gabriel Santisima.

Bantay has been one of the busiest boxers this year. His clash with Sarcon will mark his fourth fight in 2025.

The pride of Bukidnon opened the year with a unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Remar Andonga last February in Vigan City. Two months later, he outpointed Tangjiaerke Asihaer of China in Mandaue City before capturing the WBF Asia Pacific Youth crown with an impressive victory against Japan’s Haruki Miyamoto on August 16.

Sarcon, also 25, is widely regarded as one of the most promising young boxers in the country. After a long layoff, this will be his first fight since December 21, 2024, when he scored a second-round knockout of Jason Dogelio.

In 2022, Sarcon won the World Boxing Association Asia featherweight title via unanimous decision against Jong Seon Kang. The following year, he made his U.S. debut with another unanimous decision victory over Frank Gonzalez, stretching his record to 13-0 with five knockouts.

The Bantay-Sarcon clash is expected to be one of the standout undercards of the IBF minimumweight title showdown between defending champion Pedro Taduran (18-4-1, 13 KOs) and undefeated challenger Christian Balunan (12-0, 7 KOs) of Villamor Boxing Stable and PMI-Bohol Boxing Promotion.

Also featured on the card is the IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title fight between Miel Fajardo and Esneth Domingo, along with the IBF Pan Pacific bantamweight bout pitting Rex Tso against Sagar Chouhan.

Bantay’s stablemate Joperson Trazo (6-1-1, 2 KOs) will likewise see action against Carlo Diaz (7-3-1).

