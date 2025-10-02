CESAFI SEASON 25: USPF Baby Panthers outlast CIT-U

USPF Baby Panthers players defend a CIT-U player. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers survived a gritty showdown against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 69-61, in the Cesafi Season 25 High School Basketball Tournament on Thursday, October 2, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win improved USPF’s record to 2-1, creating a four-way tie in the standings alongside the Benedicto College Cheetahs, UC Baby Webmasters, and UV Baby Lancers. CIT-U, meanwhile, slipped to a 1-1 slate.

Luke Brent Dy shone for the Baby Panthers with an emphatic 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. He also filled the stat sheet with four steals, three blocks, and two assists on an efficient 7-of-14 shooting in 27 minutes on the floor.

Champ Davidson Brigoli chipped in 12 points, while Kent Lorenz Gabaya added 10.

For CIT-U, Randel Jay Mendaros was the lone Junior Wildcat in double figures, tallying a game-high 18 points along with six rebounds, three steals, and a block. Cyrus Abadies contributed nine points in the losing effort.

USPF endured seven lead changes and two deadlocks in a tightly contested fourth period, with both teams trading baskets.

The Baby Panthers finally broke away when Gabaya and Jack Robert Cox fired back-to-back shots—a layup and a triple—with 2:12 left in the game. Cox, who finished with nine points, drained another trey to push USPF ahead, 67-58, before Dy capped the run with a layup.

Not to be outdone, Jero Rosellosa answered with his own triple to cut the deficit to six, 67-61.

However, the Junior Wildcats’ rally fell short as the clock wound down. Kris Lawrence Selim hammered the final nail in the coffin with an easy layup, sealing the win for USPF.

