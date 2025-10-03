VSMMC’s blood donation call: Hundreds respond to it

VSMMC photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A call was made for urgent blood donation for severely injured victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked northern Cebu Tuesday night.

And many responded.

The management of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) said they were “overwhelmed” by the turnout when they started the blood donation campaign on Thursday morning, a few hours after they made their appeal for blood donors through the hospital’s official Facebook page Wednesday night.

VSMMC said that as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, they already received 45 patients from Bogo City, the epicenter of the strong earthquake, some of whom were suffering from multiple fractures, spinal chord injuries and even brain injuries, thus the need for additional blood supply.

Blood donation

In a report, the hospital said that as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 2, they already had close to 500 prospective donors who were made to undergo screening. Among them were the 55 individuals who successfully donated blood.

Willing donors came individually, in groups, and even in droves, VSMMC said in its report. Among them were students, office workers, and delivery riders among others.

Blood donation was scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“To every donor, volunteer, student, clinician, and staff who answered the call: thank you for your time, your patience, and your faith in this shared mission,” the hospital said.

Inconveniences

Meanwhile, VSSMC apologized for any delays or inconveniences that the donors experienced.

“Your outpouring of goodwill was greater than we anticipated, and we are already improving our systems so future drives honor your generosity with better flow, clearer communication, and quicker care,” the hospital said.

