National Seafarers Day: 30 years of this to honor Filipino mariners

The first National Seafarers Day (NSD) was celebrated on August 18, 1996, with the theme “Marinong Filipino: Taas Noo!” at the WG&A Pier 4, North Harbor Manila.

This year’s 30th NSD was held on September 28, 2025 with the theme ‘Marinong Filipino: Ating Karagatan. Ating Kabuhayan. Alagaan!”

Former president Fidel V. Ramos issued on July 9, 1996 Proclamation No. 828 declaring August 18 as NSD to give due recognition to the vital role of Filipino seafarers towards the development of the Philippines as a maritime country. Stella Maris Philippines was tasked to coordinate with the public and private sector in activities related to the celebration of said event.

READ: Heart ailments of seafarers

Later, Proclamation No.1094 was issued in 1997 by former President Fidel V. Ramos which moved NSD to every last Sunday of September every year with masses nationwide offered to seafarers.

“To our seafarers: you are not forgotten. You are the lifeblood of our nation, the silent heroes who build bridges across continents while holding fast to your faith and culture,” says Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos, Bishop Promoter Stella Maris-Philippines.

“Your sacrifices are sacred. Your tears are seen by God. And your courage inspires us to keep fighting for a Philippines that is just, compassionate, and worthy of its people,” Bishop Santos says.

The Philippines is considered a major supplier of maritime labor globally as it is estimated that there is one Filipino seafarer for every four to five complements on board a vessel at any time.

READ: Magna Carta’s Third Doctor parameters: Its effect on seafarers

According to the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO)/International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Seafarer Workforce Report 2021, the top five largest suppliers of officers and ratings are the Philippines, the Russian Federation, Indonesia, China, and India. Together, these countries supplied 44 percent of the global seafarer workforce.

In 1996, there were 175,469 documented seafarers deployed abroad with dollar remittances reaching US$251.24 million.

In 2024, there were 504,057 Filipino seafarers deployed in foreign flagged vessel per Department

of Migrant Workers (DMW) with remittances amounting to $6,941,085,000 per Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The sea-based sector’s remittances comprised at least 20 percent of the total OFW dollar remittances.

The first NSD was likewise held a year after Republic Act No.8042, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995, was signed into law by President Ramos on June 7, 1995.

It was also the year when the first edition of the AHOY! Manual for Filipino Seafarers was released. In 1999, NSD had Outstanding Seafarers of the Year Award (OSYA) until 2010.

In 2004, the first year of the NSD Oratorical contest for maritime students was held. In 2010, the first Boses ng Marino karaoke challenge was held in Kalaw.

READ: Marcos signs Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers into law

In 2011, the 16th NSD gave recognition to the first batch of Ten Outstanding Maritime Students of the Philippines (TOMSP).

Other NSD activities nationwide include the novenas, processions, Ecumenical Memorial at Sea, oratorical/ art/ photo contest, concerts, boodlefight.

During the annual Ecumenical Memorial at Sea, prayers are offered and flowers are thrown to the open seas as homage to deceased and missing seafarers. Wreathe thrown into the sea is a tradition that carry to all the deceased seafarers the message of love and gratitude as the flowers embody life and resurrection.

Boses ng Marino karaoke challenge is a testament that music plays a special role on Filipino seafarers’ life, whether at sea or on land. The sea cannot stop the seafarers in mastering the art of vocal mimicry from contagiously belting out songs like the infamous “My Way.”

There were also music-related activities as part of the NSD like song writing contest (2004 to 2008), chorale competition (2007), battle of the bands (2007, 2019), jingle (2007) and Harana by the Bay PCG concert (2017-2019). Through these activities, the NSD pays homage to the oceans and seas to keep our Filipino seafarers safe in their voyage.

The Grand Parade is participated by stakeholders from maritime schools, government agencies, manning agencies, training centers, maritime organizations, unions, families and private institutions.

The NSD coincides with the National Maritime Week celebrated every last week of September spearheaded alternatively by the government agencies Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

Stella Maris acts as the Catholic Church’s missionary work to the peoples of the sea, particularly seafarers, whether they are on merchant, passenger, war or fishing vessels.

There are presently 17 Stella Maris centers nationwide: five in Luzon ( Batangas, La Union, Manila Palawan, Pangasinan), seven in Visayas ( Tagbilaran and Tubigon in Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Leyte) and five in Mindanao ( Cagayan de Oro, Davao, General Santos City, Iligan, Zamboanga).

(Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the Seafarers’ Division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan Law Offices. For comments, e-mail [email protected], or call 09175025808.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP