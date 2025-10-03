Daily Gospel, October 3

This is the gospel for today, October 3, which is the Friday of the Twenty-sixth week in Ordinary Time

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 10, 13-16.

Jesus said to them, “Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida! For if the mighty deeds done in your midst had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would long ago have repented, sitting in sackcloth and ashes.

But it will be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon at the judgment than for you.

And as for you, Capernaum, ‘Will you be exalted to heaven? You will go down to the netherworld.'”

Whoever listens to you listens to me. Whoever rejects you rejects me. And whoever rejects me rejects the one who sent me.”

Source: Dailygospel.org