Osmeña on BPO firms ignoring quake safety: ‘We’ll hit them where it hurts’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “I will hit them where it hurts.”

This was the message of Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who vowed to hold BPO companies accountable if they forced employees to return to work despite the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that shook Cebu earlier this week.

In a statement on Thursday, October 2, Osmeña said he had received reports that a Cebu-based BPO company compelled its employees to resume operations just minutes after the tremor, despite aftershocks continuing and structural safety remaining uncertain.

“This is unacceptable if true. If this happened to you, I will help,” Osmeña said. “I need to verify the facts, but if these reports are confirmed, we will do more than just file a complaint with DOLE. I will personally contact every known local and overseas client of that company to inform them of what kind of employer they have. We will hit them where it hurts,” he wrote in a post.

Even while being treated for a urinary tract infection in the hospital, Osmeña said he was reviewing messages from the public regarding the issue, and urged those reporting incidents to include as many details as possible to aid in the investigation.

The vice mayor urged affected employees to send him a confidential message via text detailing the company name, the person who issued the order, and a timeline of events.

“I am the only one who reads the texts, so there will be no fear of retribution,” he assured.

‘Calls are piling up’

The controversy stemmed from a circulating message allegedly from a BPO firm that told employees to immediately return to work:

“Calls are piling up in the queue. Please go back inside and log in ASAP. Anyone who decides to go home will be tagged AWOL.”

The message, widely shared on social media, has sparked public outrage amid growing calls for stronger protection of BPO workers during disasters.

Labor group: ‘No business as usual’ amid disaster

The BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN)-Cebu reported on Thursday that at least 10 BPO companies in Cebu City had violated occupational safety standards and labor rights following the September 30 earthquake.

According to BIEN, some workers were forced back to the production floor just 30 minutes after the quake, despite ongoing aftershocks and blocked emergency exits.

Others were offered double pay to stay, while those who went home were met with suspensions, pay cuts, loss of bonuses, or threats of termination.

The group also documented disturbing accounts: a pregnant worker left unaided during evacuation, no medical or psychological support for shaken employees, and memos threatening punishment for those who spoke out.

“These are unacceptable labor practices,” BIEN-Cebu said in a statement. “We call for the immediate protection of BPO employees and accountability for negligent and reckless employers who endanger workers’ lives.”

In a separate press release, BIEN-Cebu denounced what it described as a “business-as-usual” approach amid the ongoing disaster, accusing both corporate greed and government inaction of putting workers at risk.

“If the government can suspend classes to inspect school buildings, they should also require BPO companies to provide detailed safety reports before resuming operations,” the group said.

Workers’ fears and government response

Reports of employees being tagged absent without leave (AWOL) for choosing to prioritize their safety have intensified calls for the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to intervene.

BIEN-Cebu said it had received hundreds of complaints from agents who were compelled to work in unsafe conditions, warning that these incidents reveal “longstanding issues of deregulation and lack of oversight” in the BPO industry.

Osmeña, meanwhile, urged workers to come forward, promising both confidentiality and action. His intervention comes as city officials continue assessing structural integrity and disaster readiness following Monday’s quake, which prompted widespread evacuations across business districts.

While DOLE has yet to issue a statement specific to the allegations, he said the city government would not ignore any proven abuses.

BPO industry under scrutiny

Cebu, one of the country’s top BPO hubs, is home to tens of thousands of call center employees. The industry, often praised for its economic contribution, has also faced criticism for rigid attendance policies and pressure-filled work environments.

Osmeña’s call to action has been hailed by labor advocates as a rare show of political will in defending worker welfare.

“Finally, someone is standing up for us,” one BPO employee wrote online. “We shouldn’t have to choose between our job and our safety.”

