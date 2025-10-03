Cebu earthquake victims to trade banana and sweet potato for drinking water

Desperate residents of Barangay Tacup in San Remigio town gather what little produce they could have to exchange them for drinking water. This after no aid has ever reached the barangay since the September 30 earthquake also devastated their area. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Imagine enduring the trauma of a strong earthquake and, instead of simply asking for help, offering whatever little you have in exchange.

This is the sad reality of residents in Barangay Tacup, San Remigio town in northern Cebu.

In dire need of drinking water, this family offered their harvested bananas and sweet potatoes in exchange for clean water.

Dianne Padillo, the uploader of the photo, said that she had relatives in the location and had been pleading that the relief goods prepared by volunteers would also reach this part of San Remigio.

Padillo is also asking for more donations—not just for her relatives, but for all the residents of the affected area.

In the comment section, a certain Thir Dy reassured, “We will come for them for sure, please wait lang jud (please just wait), help is on the way.”

Let us not allow families to trade their meager harvests just to survive. If you are able, please extend any form of help water, food, or relief goods.

And let us make sure aid reaches even the most remote communities. Every effort counts.

