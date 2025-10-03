Cebu earthquake victims desperate, appeal for food, water

With aid slow to reach their part of northern Cebu, residents put up signs pleading for help placed on the side of roads. | Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two days after the deadly magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted northern Cebu, search and retrieval operations have ceased.

Efforts have shifted to focus on relief and rehabilitation. But dozens of affected families remain desperate for aid.

That’s why on Thursday, October 2, the same day President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. visited the quake-stricken areas, survivors across northern Cebu turn to the roads to call for help.

Among them was Ludia Booc from Medellin town whose family have not received food or emergency packs since the quake occurred last Tuesday, September 30.

On Thursday, they resorted to writing “We Need Help” in chalk on the pavement.

Her children and grandchildren also did the same by holding up cardboard signs that read: “Hinabang tawon, maluoy mo” (“We are in dire need of help, please”).

“So far, we only received bottles of drinking water. There’s no food, no electricity, and no running water,” she told the Inquirer in Cebuano.

Similar pleas were echoed across northern Cebu. In Brgy. Libjo, Tabogon town, Ma. Rovilla Pusa, 63, stood by the highway, asking passing motorists for food and water.

“We need food and water,” she said simply.

Authorities have so far reported at least 73 deaths, with over 330 injured and more than 180,000 people affected across northern Cebu.

During his visit, President Marcos Jr. inspected various areas in Bogo City, the epicenter of the calamity.

His visits included resettlement areas for Super Typhoon Yolanda survivors where several houses collapsed and killed eight residents.

He also met with those injured and still confined in the Cebu Provincial Hospital, and stopped by important religious sites like the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Vincent Ferrer that suffered significant damages.

In a briefing with local officials, Marcos assured survivors of immediate assistance and directed agencies and local governments to fast-track relief, especially in remote barangays.

“We will continue to monitor. We will continue to coordinate with the leaders — the local leadership to make sure that maganda ang takbo ng ating rehabilitation and all the support na binibigay natin,” the President said.

The Cebu Provincial Government said it had distributed over 113,000 emergency kits, sacks of rice, ready-to-eat meals, and other goods to Bogo City and the towns of Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, and Daanbantayan.

But many residents said aid had yet to reach them.

“Until help reaches us, we have no choice but to keep asking,” Booc said.

