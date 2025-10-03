12 Cebu grads among topnotchers in Sept 2025 Psychometrician board

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twelve proud graduates from Cebu-based universities emerged among the country’s best after placing in the topnotcher list of the September 2025 Psychometrician Licensure Examination, led by a Cebuano who clinched the Top 1 spot.

Leading the nation’s new batch of psychometricians is Dandean Bernabe of the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R), who topped the exam with a 90 percent rating.

READ: Cebu topnotcher of psychometrician exams: Grit needed to reach one’s goals

Bernabe is joined by two fellow Josenian topnotchers — Angelica Lynn Apog, who ranked 4th with 88.80 percent, and Pierre Anjun Gemelga, who secured the 10th spot with 87.60 percent.

USJ-R’s strong showing was matched by other Cebu universities that also produced multiple topnotchers in the highly competitive exam.

From the University of San Carlos (USC), Anna Marie Jurill placed 8th with 88 percent, followed by Omar Giuseppe Seares at 9th with 87.60 percent, while both Carla Arroyo Lin and Julian Nicole Pondang shared the 10th spot.

READ: Andrew Adlawon, Cebu REELE topnotcher, shares philosophy for success

Meanwhile, Cebu Normal University (CNU) also celebrated three of its graduates entering the top 10: Clarise Angela Ortizano ranked 7th with 88.20 percent, Dan Raymond Laiera placed 8th, and Shane Torino Taboada joined the 10th spot.

Southwestern University (SWU) produced another Cebu pride with Randolph Edullantes ranking 4th, while Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU)’s Nicole Kelly Puspus claimed the 9th spot.

The Psychometrician Licensure Examination was conducted on September 24 and 25, 2025, in multiple testing centers across the country.

National results

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), 12,416 out of 14,275 examinees passed the exam administered by the Board of Psychology.

The results were released in just four working days after the last examination day. Two examinees’ results were withheld pending the final determination of their liabilities under PRC rules.

Successful examinees may begin online registration for the issuance of their Professional Identification Card (PIC) and Certificate of Registration starting October 30, 2025. The oathtaking ceremony for new psychometricians will be announced later.

Top Cebu-based Psychometrician Topnotchers (September 2025):

Dandean Bernabe – USJ-R – Top 1 (90.00%)

Angelica Lynn Apog – USJ-R – Top 4 (88.80%)

Randolph Edullantes – SWU – Top 4

Clarise Angela Ortizano – CNU – Top 7 (88.20%)

Anna Marie Jurill – USC – Top 8 (88.00%)

Dan Raymond Laiera – CNU – Top 8

Omar Giuseppe Seares – USC – Top 9 (87.60%)

Nicole Kelly Puspus – CDU – Top 9

Pierre Anjun Gemelga – USJ-R – Top 10 (87.60%)

Carla Arroyo Lin – USC – Top 10

Julian Nicole Pondang – USC – Top 10

Shane Torino Taboada – CNU – Top 10

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP