Cebu earthquake survivors: Philhealth to cover their medical expenses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) assured that state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) will cover the hospital expenses of those injured in the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told senators during the DOH’s budget hearing that PhilHealth had been instructed to enforce a “no-balance billing” policy for earthquake survivors.

He explained that this measure, which was first applied in the aftermath of Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, would ensure that patients could receive care in both government and private hospitals without being burdened by out-of-pocket expenses.

The DOH is also mobilizing its Quick Response Fund (QRF), with around P166 million available to procure medicines, surgical supplies, and repair damaged health facilities in Cebu and nearby Masbate.

“The Health Emergency Management Bureau has a quick-release fund. We use it for emergencies like this,” Herbosa said.

He added that the DOH would be prepared to take over the operations of local health facilities if necessary and would deploy psychosocial teams from the National Center for Mental Health to assist survivors.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who sought clarity during the budget hearing, welcomed the assurance, stressing the need for both immediate relief and long-term support for affected communities.

A 6.9-magnitude quake ripped through Cebu Tuesday night of September 30, killing at least 72 people and injuring nearly 300 individuals.

