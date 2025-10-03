Cebu earthquake-hit towns receive surge of aid from LGUs, Malacañang

This is some of the devastation in the Municipality of San Remigio in Cebu caused by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that hit last September 30. Mark James Rocamora Kapalac (via INQUIRER.net)

CEBU, Philippines — Help is now reaching northern Cebu as local and national governments mobilize millions in financial assistance and resources to support survivors of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that killed 72 people and displaced tens of thousands across several towns and cities.

The Cebu City government recently approved a resolution to extend up to P20 million in financial aid to quake-hit localities, including Bogo City, San Remigio, and the municipalities in Bantayan Island.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

The assistance will be charged to the city’s PAGCOR Fund and matched with private cash donations coursed through the local government.

Cebu City’s P20M fund

“This fund will serve as counterpart financial assistance to augment relief operations, rehabilitation efforts, and the restoration of public infrastructure in the affected areas,” the resolution read.

The assistance will be distributed based on damage assessments conducted by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

READ: Cebu quake rescue ops end; Bogo ‘tent city’ rushed

National Government assistance

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also ordered the release of P180 million in emergency assistance to Cebu province and its quake-hit towns, following his visit to Bogo City, the epicenter of the September 30 tremor.

Under the allocation, Cebu Province will receive P50 million, while the hardest-hit cities and towns — including Bogo City (P20M), San Remigio (P20M), Sogod (P20M), Bantayan (P10M), Daanbantayan (P10M), Madridejos (P10M), Medellin (P10M), Santa Fe (P10M), Tabogon (P10M), and Tabuelan (P10M) — will receive direct allocations.

The Office of the President (OP) confirmed that the funds would be used for immediate relief, temporary shelters, and the repair of public facilities.

READ: Cebu earthquake victims to trade banana and sweet potato for drinking water

Borbon secures aid after appeal

Initially excluded from the OP’s list, Borbon town has since been assured of P10 million in financial aid following an appeal from Rep. Duke Frasco (Cebu 5th District) and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

“Tonight, we received the good news from the Office of the President that the President will be providing P10 million, along with additional LGSF support for infrastructure. Daghang salamat, Mr. President!” Rep. Frasco announced on Thursday night.

He also confirmed that 10,000 food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are en route to Borbon to support displaced families.

Neighboring provinces join effort

In a show of solidarity, Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado pledged P5 million in financial aid to Cebu’s relief and recovery operations. Bohol has also dispatched medical teams to Bogo City to reinforce local personnel providing urgent care to affected families.

“We know the pain of rebuilding after an earthquake. Bohol stands with Cebu,” Aumentado said, recalling Bohol’s own devastating 2013 quake.

Humanitarian, volunteer support

Private donors, civic groups, and celebrities have likewise launched fundraising drives, while volunteers from various organizations have been deployed to assist in food distribution, debris clearing, and psychosocial support.

As of Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 72 deaths and 294 injuries, with over 170,000 individuals affected across 53 cities and municipalities, all under a state of calamity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded 2,613 aftershocks, intensifying trauma among residents who continue to seek safety in open fields and temporary shelters.

President Marcos earlier ordered the construction of a “tent city” in Bogo City to house displaced families, with support from the Philippine Red Cross and local government units.

“Our priority now is relief and rehabilitation. We must ensure food, water, power, and shelter for affected families,” the President said.

Relief and rehabilitation underway

With search-and-retrieval operations officially completed and all missing persons accounted for, authorities have shifted focus to relief and reconstruction.

Road clearing operations have made major routes passable, allowing aid deliveries from Cebu City to northern municipalities. Electricity in Eastern Visayas has been fully restored, while the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) continues to stabilize supply in the Visayas grid.

More than 2,200 police personnel remain deployed in affected areas for security and logistical support. Despite the widespread destruction, no looting incidents have been reported.

“Even as victims themselves, our personnel continue to serve. We are working around the clock to help communities recover,” said Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuano of the Philippine National Police./With reports from Inquirer.net

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP