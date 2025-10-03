Cebu quake-hit members: SSS offers up to P20K calamity loan

Some residents of Barangay Argawanon in San Remigio, northern Cebu, have taken temporary shelter at the barangay gym. | CDN Photo/Marc Cosep

CEBU, Philippines — Members of the Social Security System (SSS) affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu may now avail themselves of a calamity loan of up to P20,000, the agency announced.

Carlo Villacorta, SSS vice president for public affairs and special events and spokesperson, said the calamity loan program had already been activated for qualified members living or working in areas declared under a state of calamity, including quake-hit parts of northern Cebu and those affected by recent storms Mirasol, Nando, and Opong.

Faster loan activation

“Mas maaigi na po ngayon ang aming calamity loan program at mas mabilis na po kaming nakakapag-activate. Dati ay halos isang buwan bago makapag-launch ng calamity loan. Ngayon ay mas responsive na ang programa — kahit ilang araw pa lamang mula nang mangyari ang lindol ay meron na tayong calamity loan para sa mga naapektuhang miyembro,” Villacorta said in an interview with PTV’s Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon.

(Our calamity loan program is better now and faster to activate. Before it would take a month to launch the calamity loan. Now, the program is more responsive — even if it is only a few days since the earthquake happened, we now have the calamity loan for the affected member.)

P3,000 up to P20,000

Under the program, qualified SSS members may borrow between P3,000 and P20,000, depending on the amount of their monthly contributions.

The loan is payable within two years and carries a seven (7) percent annual interest rate.

To qualify, a member must:

Must be residing or working in an area declared under State of Calamity;

Must have at least 36 monthly contributions. At least six of these must be posted within the last 12 months before filing. Individually paying members must have paid at least six contributions under their current membership type;

Must have online account with SSS (My.SSS) to file an online application;

Must have no past due loan accounts and no outstanding restructured loans;

Must not have been granted any final benefit;

Must be of legal age and under 65 years of age at the time of the loan application; and

Must have not been disqualified due to fraud committed against the SSS.

For employed members, their employers must be updated on SSS contributions and loan remittances.

Loan to depend on SSS contributions

“Depende sa halaga ng kanilang buwanang contribution sa SSS. Ang maximum po ay P20,000 for the calamity loan program, and minimum ay P3,000. Kung tayo ang naghuhulog sa mas mataas na bracket, mas mataas din po ang ating ma-apply na calamity loan,” Villacorta explained.

(It will depend on their monthly SSS contributions. The maximum is P20,000 for the calamity loan program and the minimum is P3,000. If we fall in the higher bracket, we can apply for a higher calamity loan.)

Applications must be filed online through the My.SSS portal, where members can complete the process and track the release of funds.

The SSS emphasized that the program aimed to provide quick financial relief to members recovering from the recent string of disasters.

Southwest monsoon, cyclones, earthquakes

As of September 30, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed that 3,537,686 people, or 936,566 families, have been affected by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Mirasol, Nando, and Opong.

Meanwhile, the September 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu claimed at least 73 lives, injured 297, and displaced thousands in the cities of Bogo, Tabuelan, San Remigio, and surrounding areas.

Villacorta assured that SSS would continue to monitor the situation and would expedite financial assistance to help members rebuild their lives.

“Ang layunin po ng calamity loan program ay makapagbigay ng agarang tulong pinansyal sa ating mga miyembro upang sila ay makabangon kaagad mula sa pinsala ng kalamidad,” he said.

(The aim of the calamity loan program is to give immediate financial help to our members so that they can rise quickly from the effects of the calamity.)

For more details on the application process and requirements, members are advised to visit the official SSS website (www.sss.gov.ph) or log in to their My.SSS accounts.

