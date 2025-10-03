Building community in Cebu: The arrival of Trybe Co-Living

Co-living has gained momentum across Southeast Asia’s major cities since the 2010s, driven by urban density, a demand for affordable yet flexible housing, and a desire for community among young professionals.

Unlike traditional rentals, co-living spaces offer private, fully furnished rooms, complemented with shared spaces designed to foster connection and collaboration.

Cebu now joins this movement with Trybe Co-Living, a concept tailored for city dwellers with modern needs. With flexible leases that are inclusive of utilities and cleaning fees, as well as curated social events and a stylish co-working space, Trybe provides an affordable, hassle-free lifestyle ideal for professionals, digital nomads, and city dwellers seeking community.

Vision Backed by Experience and Legacy

Trybe is rooted in the diverse business experience of Charlton Cokaliong, Founder & President of Bayfront Hotel Cebu. Although not originally a hotelier by profession, Mr. Cokaliong earned his CPA license in 1997, and spent 27 years deeply involved in his family’s textile and retail ventures, which earned him strong operational and customer service skills.

In 2014, Mr. Cokaliong ventured into hospitality by launching Bayfront Hotel Cebu, which has since expanded to two properties—one in the North Reclamation Area, and another in Capitol Site—with a total of 336 rooms, serving both business travelers and tourists.

“Entering the co-living market through Trybe allows us to diversify our hospitality portfolio, while responding to the evolving needs of today’s urban dwellers,” says Charlton Cokaliong, Founder & President of Bayfront Hotel Cebu.

Building on this foundation, Trybe embraces a community-driven, flexible urban lifestyle—offering residents a place to live, connect, and grow together.

Trybe Co-Living: A Fresh Urban Lifestyle

Located in the central neighborhood of Capitol Site in Cebu City, Trybe Co-Living offers residents a thoughtfully designed space to live, work and socialize.

Guests may choose between the fully furnished Micro Queen and Micro Twin rooms, suited for solo professionals, couples or friends. What sets Trybe apart is the commitment to privacy—rooms are limited to two occupants, unlike many co-living spaces where rooms may accommodate up to six people. This ensures residents’ comfort, without sacrificing the sense of community.

More than the rooms, Trybe also offers shared facilities that help create a vibrant lifestyle:

Cafe Trybe on the second floor serves as a social hub for coffee, meals, and informal gatherings.

on the second floor serves as a social hub for coffee, meals, and informal gatherings. Co-working spaces provide quiet and collaborative areas ideal for productivity.

provide quiet and collaborative areas ideal for productivity. Recreation zones featuring billiards, air hockey, and foosball encourage relaxation and social interaction.

featuring billiards, air hockey, and foosball encourage relaxation and social interaction. A 24-hour front desk is available to support residents anytime.

is available to support residents anytime. Its central Cebu location means shorter commutes and easy access to business districts, cultural hubs, lifestyle centers, and medical facilities.

Setting a New Standard for Urban Living in Cebu

Trybe represents more than a place to stay; it offers a lifestyle focused on community, balance, and belonging. As Cebu continues to develop as a center for business, education, culture, and healthcare, Trybe arrives as a timely and vibrant housing solution.

While grounded in Bayfront’s hospitality heritage, Trybe charts its own course—setting a new benchmark for modern, connected urban living. Our Space. Our Trybe.