Cubacub, Mandaue: Alex Borbajo is new barangay captain

Alex Borbajo [Right] is now the new barangay captain of Cubacub, sworn in by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano [Left] on Wednesday, Oct. 1, after Almario Bihag’s resignation.| Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Alex Borbajo has officially taken over as barangay captain of Cubacub following the resignation of Almario Bihag. He was sworn in by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano in a simple ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Borbajo comes from a family with deep roots in barangay leadership. His siblings Nestor and Allan have held the same post in previous administrations under then Alfie Ouano and Thadeo “Teddy” Ouano, and he now continues that legacy under Mayor Jonkie Ouano’s term.

He pledged to sustain and build on the programs initiated by his predecessors, especially in areas such as disaster preparedness, infrastructure, and education.

Borbajo was the first councilor and by succession he takes the barangay captain post. As for the vacant councilor seat, it will depend on the appointment made by the mayor and approved by the city council.

Borbajo’s appointment comes after former captain Almario Bihag formally resigned, effective October 1, to take on a new role as head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Office in Minglanilla.

During his tenure, Bihag gained recognition for leading Cubacub’s Fire and Rescue Unit to five consecutive championships in the Mandaue City Fire Olympics. The team also represented Region 7 in the National Fire Olympics held in April 2025.

One of the pressing concerns facing the new leadership is the state of Cubacub National High School, which has operated for three years without a permanent campus. The school currently shares a temporary building with the barangay hall and runs on a two-shift schedule, often causing students to return home late.

To address this, the barangay has requested a 2,000-square-meter lot. The proposed cost is around P24 million. However, Mayor Ouano said the city is currently facing budget constraints, including deficits in the Special Education Fund and lower tax collections. He said funding for the project may only become viable by 2027.

Aside from educational facilities, the barangay is also pushing for road improvements, the release of a Notice to Proceed for a planned gymnasium, and the installation of CCTV cameras to enhance safety and monitoring which were supported by Ouano.

