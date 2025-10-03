St. Ignatius Run beneficiaries receive wheel chairs, crutches

PWDs receiving their brand-new crutches. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School Batch 2000, through its 2kCares initiative, fulfilled its commitment to beneficiaries of the St. Ignatius Run by turning over disability assistive devices from the funds raised during the September 28 race at the Cebu Business Park.

In a press statement released Thursday, October 2, the organizers announced the distribution of more than 60 brand-new wheelchairs and 30 pairs of crutches to persons with disabilities under the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS). The turnover ceremony was held at Dubby’s Burger, located at the PADS headquarters.

The moment was described as deeply emotional, with several beneficiaries sharing their gratitude upon receiving their own wheelchair for the first time.

“The proceeds funded the purchase of 60 brand-new wheelchairs and 30 brand-new pairs of crutches, granting mobility and dignity to many of our brothers and sisters with disabilities,” the organizers said.

The organizers acknowledged earlier criticism of the event after participants voiced dissatisfaction over the finisher’s meal, which consisted of two pieces of pandesal, a banana, and a hard-boiled egg.

The brand-new wheelchairs donated by the SHS Batch 2000. | Contributed photo

Some runners, including 21-kilometer champion Arcelo Oswaldo, expected a cash prize, a hot meal given the registration fee. The group explained in a statement that the light meal was recommended by a nutritionist as an ideal post-race recovery option.

Other concerns, such as limited hydration and the absence of finisher’s shirts, were also raised by participants and later clarified by the organizers.

The organizers also clarified that the run wasn’t competitive. Instead, it provides raffle prizes to encourage participation while maximizing proceeds for its beneficiaries.

A review of the event’s official page shows no mention of cash prizes for any of the distances—21K, 16K, 10K, 3K, or 1K.

Instead, organizers allotted certain number of slots for participants to get free consultation from medical nutritionists, orthopedics, and other dental and medical consultations.

“Holding the event at Dubby’s was especially meaningful, as it became a gathering place for the beneficiaries who were united in joy and gratitude,” the group said in its statement.

“The turnover was deeply emotional as several PWD beneficiaries shared their heartfelt gratitude. For many, it was their first time to own a wheelchair, no longer having to borrow one. Tears of joy and thankfulness filled the venue as their long-awaited dreams of independence finally came true.”

