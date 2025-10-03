Koreans with Interpol Red Notices nabbed in Cebu City for illegal detention

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have arrested nine Korean nationals with Interpol Red Notices in Cebu City by virtue of warrants of arrest for serious and slight illegal detention, with additional charges now filed against them for illegal online gambling.

The recent complaint, filed on Thursday, October 2, 2025 stems from their alleged involvement in online gambling operations that were uncovered in the course of an ongoing investigation.

Police said the group has been charged with violating Presidential Decree 1602 in relation to Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

This latest case adds to earlier charges of serious and slight illegal detention filed against the same individuals.

On Friday, September 26, law enforcers served warrants of arrest against the suspects following a complaint from an employee who alleged he was detained and denied his salary for at least two months.

The detention charges, filed on August 8, were issued by Presiding Judge James Stewart Ramon E. Himalaloan of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 7, Cebu City on September 23.

Court records indicate that some of the accused face non-bailable offenses, while others were granted bail at P120,000 each.

Authorities also disclosed that five of the nine suspects are subjects of Interpol Red Notices, which call on law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest individuals pending extradition or similar proceedings.

The suspects are currently detained in separate custodial facilities — five at the Regional Special Project Unit (RSPU) 7 and four at the Cebu City Custodial Facility — pending further legal action.

Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said the arrests highlight the importance of both police vigilance and community reporting.

“The success of this operation is not only the result of police diligence but also the vigilance of our citizens. By reporting suspicious activities, the community becomes our strongest partner in crime prevention,” he said.

