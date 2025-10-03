Silent action, big impact: Man fixes road in Medellin after quake 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We live in a country where the ones who live a simple life often show more concern for others than the ones in authority.

This is the sad reality of our country, with the issues of corruption and people in power using the nation’s money to personal use— truly heartbreaking.

In the past three days, the island of Cebu has been under the spotlight because of the recent 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

A quake so strong that it took nearly 100 lives.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

But as days go by, the bayanihan spirit of the Cebuanos and other provinces in the country prevailed.

And in this short video, taken Thursday, October 2, this will remind you of how strong the sense of humanity is in the province.

Along the national highway of Medellin, ka-Siloy and Facebook user, Ishi Go, encountered something heartwarming.

She saw an elderly man carefully filling in the cracks on the road with concrete to ensure the safety of those passing by.

He was doing it alone, under the heat of the sun at his own free will — a silent action, which impacted on Go.

READ: Cebu earthquake victims to trade banana and sweet potato for drinking water

“Para lang gyud kuno maagian og tarong sa mga sakyanan. Nashock gyud ko pagkahibaw nako,” said Go.

(This is so that vehicles can safely pass. I was shocked when I learned about this.)

After learning this, Go and her husband gave relief goods to the elderly man with some cash and tarpaulin, to which he was hesitant to receive.

“Dghan gyud kaayo kog gihatag kay (I gave a lot because) I was not expecting the act of service the old man showed,” she added.

Go who hails from Cordova was on their way to give out relief goods to Lamintak Sur, Medellin.

CDN Digital uploaded the video morning of October 3, and as of writing it has already been viewed 77,000 times with over 300 shares.

This elderly man’s quiet act of service shames those in power who choose complacency. Public service is a duty, not a privilege.

Let us demand accountability and keep the bayanihan spirit alive—because when leaders fail, the people must remind them what true service is.

