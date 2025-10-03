Paolo intensifies into typhoon, makes landfall over Isabela

(Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical cyclone Paolo (international name Matmo) has intensified into a typhoon and has made landfall over Dinapigue, Isabela, the weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Friday.

The typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 130 km. per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

READ: Storm surge warning raised over Luzon as Storm Paolo nears

It was last tracked in the vicinity of San Guillermo, Isabela, moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

Storm-force winds will prevail in areas where Signal No. 4 is hoisted: extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran), the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Palanan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, Luna, Reina Mercedes, City of Cauayan, San Mateo, Alicia, Ramon, City of Santiago, Cordon, San Isidro, Echague, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Jones, San Agustin), the northern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Aglipay, Saguday, Cabarroguis, Maddela), the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi, Quezon, Ambaguio, Bayombong), Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Abra (Tubo), the northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kibungan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan), the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Sigay, San Emilio, Salcedo, Burgos, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, San Esteban, Santiago, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Suyo, Alilem, Tagudin, Sugpon), and the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Bangar, Balaoan, Sudipen, Santol, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, San Juan)

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Storm-force winds will likewise prevail in areas under Signal No. 3: northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao), the rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the central portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Bambang, Kayapa, Aritao, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Santa Fe), Kalinga, the central portion of Abra (Boliney, Daguioman, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Lacub, La Paz, San Juan, Lagangilang, Danglas, Lagayan, Tayum, Bangued, Langiden, Pidigan, San Quintin, Pilar, Luba, Manabo, Villaviciosa, San Isidro, Peñarrubia, Bucay, Dolores), the rest of Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Sur, and the rest of La Union.

Areas under Signal No. 2 will experience gale-force winds: southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Solana, Iguig, Tuao, Piat, Rizal, Santo Niño, Alcala, Amulung, Enrile, Baggao), the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), the rest of Abra, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, City of Batac, Paoay, Currimao, Banna, Laoag City, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Dingras, Solsona, Marcos, Bacarra, Piddig), The northern portion of Pangasinan ( San Fabian, Sison, Pozorrubio, Umingan, San Jacinto, Laoac, Binalonan, San Nicolas, Natividad, Tayug, San Manuel, Asingan, Santa Maria, San Quintin, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Manaoag, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Binmaley, Calasiao, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, City of Urdaneta), the central portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Bongabon, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Rizal, Lupao)

Strong winds will prevail in areas under Signal No. 1: the rest of mainland Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Ilocos Norte, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, Norzagaray, San Rafael, Angat), Tarlac, the northeastern portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba, Mabalacat City), and the northern portion of Zambales (Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)

Gale warning is still in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

PAGASA added that there is a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights reaching 1 to 3 meters within 24 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon.

Paolo also brings heavy rains across Isabela, Quirino, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Nueva Ecija, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Tarlac, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, and Batangas.

Meanwhile, Paolo is forecast to cross the landmass of Northern Luzon then emerge over the West Philippine Sea this afternoon or evening.

The cyclone is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP