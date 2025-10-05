FACES OF CEBU: Crystal Aberasturi-Kang, beauty queen turned entrepreneur  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—From the limelight to being a girl boss, this former beauty queen is shifting gears to empower more women through skincare.

Crystal Aberasturi-Kang, 38, is not just a regular girl boss, but one who wears many hats.

A registered medical technologist by profession, a beauty queen, influencer, and entrepreneur, Crystal truly embodies the definition of a Cebuana girl boss.

From her time as a beauty queen, she learned that confidence and discipline go beyond appearances.

“My journey into the beauty product industry started during my beauty queen and influencer days, when most of my content was about makeup, fashion, and lifestyle. Being exposed to different brands gave me insights into what was available and what was missing,” she said.

Crystal Aberasturi-Kang and her sister Steffi Aberasturi. | contributed photo

Her personal struggle with stubborn hormonal acne also played a role in her decision.

“[It] inspired me to create my own skincare line, because I couldn’t find an affordable, high-quality, and effective product that worked for Filipino skin like mine,” she said.

With her background as a medical technologist, she was hands-on in selecting ingredients to ensure the effectiveness and safety of her products.

Her niche lies in creating a brand that understands the skin struggles of many Filipinas.

Crystal Aberasturi-Kang. | contributed photo

Crystal Aberasturi-Kang as a beauty queen

Crystal has a number of beauty titles under her belt, including Miss Mandaue 2011, Miss Cebu 2013 runner-up, and Miss Philippines Earth 2013 runner-up.

The pageant life runs in their blood as she is the sister of another Cebuana beauty queen, Steffi Aberasturi.

With her success in the beauty pageant industry, she now goes back to her roots—helping women find confidence, especially those struggling with insecurities because of their skin.

“I’m just like any other girl who once struggled with my skin and, at one point, lost confidence because of it. That experience made me determined to build something of my own—a brand that could help others feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin. I know what it feels like to hide behind makeup or avoid the mirror, and that’s why I wanted to create products that could give people their confidence back”

Crystal’s story is proof that beauty is more than skin deep. It is empowerment, and the courage to turn personal struggles into a source of inspiration for others.

As she continues her journey, Crystal invites women to embrace their natural beauty and invest in self-care that uplifts, heals, and empowers.