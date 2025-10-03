Cesafi Season 25: Benedicto College logs 3rd win with rout of USPF

Benedicto College Cheetahs. |Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs stretched their unbeaten run to three games after overpowering the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 91-83, in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, October 2, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory solidified BC’s hold on the No. 2 spot with a 3-0 record, trailing only the league-leading University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers at 5-0.

USPF, meanwhile, slipped to 1-3, creating a three-way tie with the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

Den Rick Orgong powered the Cheetahs with 23 points, three assists, three rebounds, and two steals in just 18 minutes on the floor. Cleo Jawerga Jr. turned in a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while also tallying two assists, two steals, and a block. Kenneth Babalcon added 11 markers, and Serge Gabines chipped in 10.

For the Panthers, Keaton Clyde Taburnal, one of the league’s top five scorers, led the charge with 19 points and nine rebounds, nearly completing a double-double. Janjan Peteros backed him up with 15 points in the loss.

The Cheetahs controlled the game from start to finish. They raced to a 27-14 lead in the opening quarter, but USPF fought back to tie the contest at 31-all early in the second. That, however, was the closest the Panthers would get, as BC closed the first half with a 45-36 cushion.

From there, the Cheetahs steadily pulled away—leading 58-45 midway through the third, and extending the gap to 72-51 entering the fourth. They led by as many as 22 points, 86-64, before easing off late.

Despite the convincing win, BC struggled with ball security, committing 28 turnovers, which USPF converted into 31 points. The Panthers, in contrast, had just 19 turnovers that led to 28 Cheetahs points.

Both teams were evenly matched inside the paint, scoring 40 points apiece, and were tied in second-chance opportunities at 15 each. USPF’s bench outscored BC’s reserves, 47-38, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Benedicto College returns to action on October 9 against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, while USPF faces the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on October 11.

