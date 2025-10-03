Cebu FC Gentle Giants launch donation drive alongside PFL match

Cebu FC’s first 11. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants, Cebu’s official representative in the Philippines Football League (PFL), will not only take the pitch this Saturday, October 4, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium but will also lead a donation drive for earthquake victims in northern Cebu.

The Gentle Giants are scheduled to face Don Bosco Garelli FC at 3 PM.

However, beyond the match, the club is mobilizing its community to support those affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30.

“In light of the recent earthquake in Cebu, Cebu FC will be selling official club kits, with all proceeds going towards relief efforts,” the team announced on its official page.

In the Gentle Giants donation drive, fans can purchase jerseys and merchandise from October 3 to 5 at the club’s home ground, the Dynamic Herb–Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties (SRP). Items will also be available at the Rizal Memorial Stadium before kickoff on match day.

In addition, the CFC Academy is accepting donations in kind, particularly essential supplies, at its drop-off center in the Dynamic Herb complex.

The Gentle Giants hope to bounce back on the field as well, following a tough 0-3 loss to Kaya FC–Iloilo last Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Gentle Giants donation drive isn’t the first time Cebu FC has stepped up in the wake of a disaster. In 2023, the club showed solidarity with its Turkish players and coaching staff after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, which also affected the hometown of the team’s owner.

The donation drive is the team’s way to make sports, football in particular, an instrument to bring not only thrill and entertainment, but healing and support as well.

