Locally sourced, made locally: Wallstreet Coffee + Bar

Wallstreet Coffee + Bar at bai Hotel Cebu brings this to life with fresh brews, hearty blends, and a welcoming atmosphere that feels both energizing and cozy.

What makes Wallstreet Coffee + Bar shine is its vibe, bright yet laid-back, vibrant yet cosy.

Coffee is more than just a pick-me-up here; it’s an experience as it is the perfect stop for casual meet-ups, solo work sessions, or even quiet moments with a favorite cup.

Brews and Bakes that keep you going

Wallstreet keeps things simple yet satisfying. From creamy lattes to refreshing decafs, iced matcha, and blended drinks, every cup is made with care and locally sourced ingredients. For a cool twist, sip on the Pitch Perfect Lemonade, or enjoy a classic latte.

To pair with your drink, the café offers freshly baked treats daily, like the Blueberry Croissant, the uniquely local bai Mango Croissant, and the indulgent Salted Caramel Fudge. These pastries add the perfect touch of sweetness, whether for breakfast, a mid-day snack, or an afternoon pick-me-up.

Take your coffee passion further as Wallstreet Cafe brings Brew+Beyond this October 11, 2025. Coffee lovers are invited to dive deeper into their passion with Brew+Beyond: The Wallstreet Coffee Caravan, in collaboration with Equilibrium Intertrade Corporation.

Guests can master the art of coffee in a single day through hands-on courses like Barista 101 and Beverage Concoction, designed for both beginners and enthusiasts. The experience also includes snacks, a lunch buffet at CAFÉ bai, exclusive freebies, and a certificate of completion to mark your coffee journey.

A Café that feels like home

What makes Wallstreet Coffee + Bar shine is its vibe, bright yet laid-back, vibrant yet cosy. It’s an easy choice for students, professionals, or anyone who simply wants a breather. Here, coffee is more than caffeine; it’s about community, connection, and celebrating the flavours of home.

Open daily from 6 AM – 10 PM. To register for the upcoming event, you can sign up here: bit.ly/BrewAndBeyond2025 or email [email protected].