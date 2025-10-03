Shaken lives: The struggles of Cebu’s earthquake survivors in photos

Cebu, Philippines–In northern Cebu, earthquake survivors continue to plead for aid as food and water supplies run low three days after the 6.9-magnitude tremor on September 30, 2025.
Along the main roads, residents have resorted to carrying placards with messages begging for food, and most especially clean drinking water, hoping that passersby and motorists will stop to offer help.
Families who lost their homes now endure long days under makeshift tents, while others have to walk several kilometers in search of food and potable water.
Local officials and volunteers are working to reach remote barangays. However, for the quake survivors, each day is marked by uncertainty, with their handwritten signs along the highway standing as a visible cry for help.
Here are photos showing the struggle of residents in the north of Cebu after the quake.