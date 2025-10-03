Shaken lives: The struggles of Cebu’s earthquake survivors in photos

Cebu, Philippines–In northern Cebu, earthquake survivors continue to plead for aid as food and water supplies run low three days after the 6.9-magnitude tremor on September 30, 2025.

Along the main roads, residents have resorted to carrying placards with messages begging for food, and most especially clean drinking water, hoping that passersby and motorists will stop to offer help.

A sign seeking help is placed along the road in northern Cebu following a strong quake last September 30. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

Families who lost their homes now endure long days under makeshift tents, while others have to walk several kilometers in search of food and potable water.

Local officials and volunteers are working to reach remote barangays. However, for the quake survivors, each day is marked by uncertainty, with their handwritten signs along the highway standing as a visible cry for help.

Here are photos showing the struggle of residents in the north of Cebu after the quake.

Call for food and water by residents in northern Cebu. | contributed photo

Residents, especially children, remain on the streets in Dayhagon, Medellin, Cebu, pleading for help in the aftermath of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province on September 30. | John Moses Rosalejos Puyot

Fearing aftershocks, residents are forced to sleep outdoors inside plastic bags to protect them from the rain. | contributed photo

The city hall of Bogo is badly damaged after the quake. Bogo City in north Cebu was the epicenter of the magnitude 6.9 quake. CDN Digital photo | Morexette Marie B. Erram

Carnaza needs help

Voices of the north