Cebu earthquake: Surigao City to extend P300-K burial assistance

BUTUAN CITY – The Surigao City government will extend P300,000 cash aid to families who lost loved ones during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu province.

The assistance was already approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod during its regular session on Thursday.

“The move is based on the request of Mayor Pablo Yves Dumlao II to authorize him to release the amount as a gesture of solidarity and support to the people of Bogo City,” the Surigao City Public Information Office (PIO) said in a statement on Friday.

Bogo City was the epicenter of the earthquake that struck 9:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.

“The people of Surigao reaffirm the spirit of bayanihan (solidarity) by standing with Bogo City in its time of grief,” the PIO said. (PNA)

