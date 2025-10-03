Cebu lifts truck ban to fast-track relief to quake-hit northern towns

Desperate earthquake victims in northern Cebu wait by the roadside for relief – specifically food and water- to arrive. | Contributed photos by John Moses Rosalejo Puyot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government has temporarily lifted its truck ban.

This aims to speed up the delivery of relief aid to earthquake-stricken towns in northern Cebu and to ensure that humanitarian convoys and supply vehicles can move without delay.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order No. 58 on October 2, suspending the enforcement of the truck ban on all national and provincial roads in Cebu Province until the lifting of the State of Calamity, which was declared after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake devastated several northern localities earlier this week.

“Logistics is really our main challenge right now. The roads going north are congested, and we don’t want relief trucks and supply convoys delayed,” Baricuatro said in a press conference on Friday, October 3. “That’s why we lifted the truck ban — to make sure all vehicles carrying humanitarian goods can pass through freely.”

Baricuatro urged private donors, civil society groups, and partner organizations to coordinate and centralize their relief operations with the Capitol’s command center, saying that safety and efficiency remain priorities amid continuous aftershocks in quake-hit areas.

“We’re reminding donors that it’s still not safe to go directly to some areas,” she said.

Critical measure for disaster response

Under EO 58, trucks transporting relief goods, construction materials, food commodities, medical supplies, and other essential items will be exempted from restrictions and allowed to travel freely across Cebu’s major road networks.

The order mandates the Philippine National Police and local traffic enforcement units to facilitate unhampered movement and prevent bottlenecks along major routes leading to affected towns such as Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, Tabuelan, and Sogod, all of which are under a State of Calamity.

The suspension will remain in full effect until the State of Calamity is lifted or unless modified by the governor.

Baricuatro emphasized that the measure aims to streamline logistics for ongoing relief, recovery, and rehabilitation operations as government agencies and volunteers race to deliver essential aid.

Massive quake damage

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake, which struck at 9:59 p.m. on September 30, caused widespread destruction across northern Cebu. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the tremor has affected over 366,000 residents in the region.

At least 68 deaths and 599 injuries have been reported as of Friday, though officials said figures remain subject to validation by the Management of the Dead and Missing (MDM) cluster.

Initial reports from the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) show 5,013 houses damaged — 658 destroyed and 4,355 partially damaged. Thousands more public buildings, schools, and hospitals sustained varying levels of damage.

Hospitals in Bogo and other nearby towns have declared Code White Alert to manage the surge in patients, while evacuation centers continue to accommodate 1,795 displaced individuals.

Ongoing aftershocks, urgent needs

As of 8:00 a.m. Friday, Phivolcs has recorded 3,952 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 1.0 to 5.1. Authorities warn that tremors may persist for weeks, prompting caution among relief workers and residents.

The provincial government identified food, potable water, modular tents, and hygiene kits as top-priority needs in quake-affected areas.

Baricuatro said the Capitol is working closely with national agencies, local governments, and private partners to address immediate needs and restore critical services.

“We are moving as fast as we can to deliver aid where it’s most needed. The lifting of the truck ban is one way to make sure nothing stands in the way of our relief operations,” she said.

The State of Calamity declarations for Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, Tabuelan, Sogod, and the entire Province of Cebu remain in effect, enabling the government to access emergency funds, impose price controls, and mobilize response resources.

