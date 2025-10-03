Mandaue to give P1-M each to 5 Cebu towns badly hit by quake

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.| 📸: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City will provide P1 million in financial assistance to five local government units (LGUs) in northern Cebu that were heavily affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck on September 30.

The assistance will be distributed among Bogo City, the epicenter of the earthquake, and the municipalities of San Remigio, Medellin, Tabogon, and Borbon. These are based on a situational report submitted to Mandaue City.

Aside from cash assistance, the city is focusing on mental health and social support for affected residents. A psychological support team, composed of licensed psychometricians and social workers, will be deployed to the affected areas. This effort is being coordinated by the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), the Mandaue Substance Abuse and Mental Health Office (MSAMHO), and the City Health Office, in collaboration with the Provincial Social Development Office.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

READ: How to help Cebu earthquake victims, survivors

READ: On Cebu roads, pleas for food, water

Academic institutions such as the University of Cebu and the University of San Carlos have also pledged their support for this initiative.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the aid initiative was thoroughly discussed and finalized in a meeting with the City Administrator and City Budget Officer to ensure the funds are properly allocated and reach those most in need.

He explained that the P1 million assistance will be sourced from the city’s PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) allocation, which can be used for social development and emergency response efforts.

Our own little way of helping sa atoang mga kaigsuunan diri sa Sugbo,” said Ouano.

He also mentioned that other LGUs, such as Daanbantayan, could be considered for future assistance once they submit their respective damage reports and needs assessments.

Early Wednesday morning, Oct. 1, the city immediately deployed its Mandaue-Humanitarian Emergency Assistance Response Team (M-HEART) to Bogo City. The 20-member response team was equipped with a water filtration system, ambulance, fire truck, logistics van, and a full set of search-and-rescue tools to aid in ongoing relief operations.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ouano announced said he will waive the P150,000 financial aid given to Mandaue City by the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP). Since Mandaue was not heavily affected by the quake, the mayor said it would be more appropriate for the amount to benefit an LGU with greater need.

“We’re very thankful to DBP for including us, even if Mandaue City was not badly hit,” said the mayor.

The City Treasurer’s Office has been tasked with coordinating with DBP to process the reassignment of the funds to a more severely affected LGUs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP