Bogo Bay Fault source of 6.9 quake in north Cebu

Philippine scientists from Phivolcs pointing and tracing the Bogo Bay Fault as the source of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck offshore northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025. | Photo from Phivolcs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Philippine scientists have located the fault line that caused the deadly magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck offshore northern Cebu on Sept. 30.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday, October 3 pointed to the Bogo Bay Fault as the source of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck offshore northern Cebu on Sept. 30.

The onland extension of the fault was traced in Bogo City, where cracks, mounds and scarps were observed. Officials said drone surveys mapped up to 1.5 kilometers of ruptures, with further verification ongoing.

“The QRT (Quick Response Team) initially mapped approximately 200 meters of ground rupture, but a drone survey has imaged approximately 1.5 kilometers of ground rupture features, indicating a right-lateral fault,” Phivolcs explained in a press release.

September 30’s temblor was one of the deadliest that hit Cebu, a province rarely jolted by strong earthquakes.

As of Friday, data from the Cebu Provincial Government showed that 70 people had died due to the calamity.

The earthquake has also displaced over 5,200 individuals, most of whom still sleep in tents and on the roads due to threats of aftershocks, including strong ones that reach Magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale.

Phivolcs has already recorded a total of 4,378 aftershocks.

“The public is reminded to still be prepared for strong aftershocks and to get information from authorities and verified sources,” they added.

