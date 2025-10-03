CESAFI: UCLM Webmasters bounce back, beat SCSC Baby Warriors

Wade Adam Luche (16) of UCLM gets a hard foul from Neil Ashley Ibarita of SCSC. | CDN Digital photo Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters bounced back in style, defeating the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 81-70, in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Friday, October 3, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Dan Mitchell Ferraren led the way with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, helping UCLM recover from its loss to the Cebu Eastern Dragons last Tuesday. The win improved the Baby Webmasters’ record to 2-1, creating a five-way tie with the UV Baby Lancers, UC Main Baby Webmasters, USPF, and Benedicto College.

Noe Lingoste stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block, while Wade Adam Luche added 13 points, six rebounds, three steals, and an assist.

SCSC, meanwhile, remained winless at 0-4 despite strong showings from Neil Ashley Ibarita, who matched Ferraren with 17 points. Joshua Pilapil chipped in 16, and John Khino Buslon finished with 12.

Head coach Calib Gawangon’s Webmasters wasted no time seizing control, exploding for a 30-7 start and building a 23-point advantage. The Baby Warriors responded with a 14-0 run to cut the deficit to 30-21, but that was the closest they came the rest of the way.

UCLM tightened up on defense and converted turnovers into points, restoring a double-digit cushion to lead 44-31 at halftime. By the fourth quarter, the Webmasters held a comfortable 66-51 edge and later stretched it to 20 points, 72-52, before cruising to victory.

The Webmasters will try to pull off an upset against the three-time defending champions, the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, on October 11. The Baby Warriors, meanwhile, get a long break before facing the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs on October 21 in search of their first win.

