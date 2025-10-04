Cebu earthquake: Surigao del Norte to give P3M in aid to victims

A LONELY CRY, A DESPERATE PLEA. With relief goods coming in trickles, some residents of Bogo City northern Cebu bring their desperate cry for help to the sides of the road. | CDN Digital

BUTUAN CITY – Cebu earthquake victims are set to receive P3 million in aid after the Surigao del Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) on Friday afternoon approved a resolution allocating the amount.

Resolution No. 25-05, signed by PDRRM officer Cicero Cosme Tripoli and attested by Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers, recognized the extensive damage caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and its effects on residents.

The massive Cebu earthquake has already claimed 70 lives according to the latest figures released by PDRRMO Cebu.

READ: How to help Cebu earthquake victims, survivors

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

READ: Zamboanga del Sur sends aid to quake-hit Cebu

The resolution added that a state of calamity has already been declared in Cebu, which recognizes the urgent need for immediate humanitarian response, relief and recovery interventions.

“In solidarity and in recognition of the urgent humanitarian needs of the affected population, the province of Surigao del Norte deems it imperative to extend appropriate humanitarian assistance to the province of Cebu to aid in their relief, response, and recovery efforts,” the resolution said.

The PDRRMC, through its resolution, recommended to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan the allocation of aid from the PDRRM fund and other possible sources.

The provision of assistance to Cebu earthquake victim is grounded in the provisions of Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code, which states that local government units (LGUs) should promote the general welfare, including providing support and help to other LGUs in times of need to safeguard life and property.

It added that Republic Act No. 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act also declares the policy of the state to enhance institutional capacity for disaster risk reduction and management and to bolster local communities’ resilience to hazards, emphasizing solidarity and mutual aid among LGUs. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP