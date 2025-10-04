Cebu earthquake: Fast-track delivery of goods for victims – Shimura

Contributed photo by John Moses Rosalejo Puyot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu 4th District Rep. Sun Shimura has appealed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) to speed up the release of food packs to local government units (LGUs) affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Tuesday, September 30.

Shimura told DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero that families, including children, have begun begging for food and water along the streets, a situation he said must be urgently stopped.

He pointed out that the crisis is unlike the aftermath of typhoons, since many residents are dealing with severe trauma even if their houses were not completely damaged.

He emphasized the need for swift relief operations, stressing that survivors are urgently seeking food, clean water, and other basic necessities.

“Ang usa ron sa gipangita sa mga tao, ang quick action nga makahatag dayon ta, distribute dayon ta sa food boxes kaning tabang, tubig, daghan kaayo’g problema,” Shimura said, adding that he does not believe local mayors would misuse relief goods.

To accelerate distribution, the representative proposed simplifying the process by releasing food packs directly from the regional office to LGUs.

“Why not, we’ll just take pictures? Inig kuha namo sa mga boxes, dinha sa regional office ninyo, sa inyohang stockhouse, we’ll get it, we’ll distribute it immediately to the number of households that are enlisted in your records,” he suggested.

Shimura also committed to helping with logistics, saying he is ready to provide trucks to transport the goods from the warehouse to affected municipalities.

He underscored that logistical challenges and rigid protocols should not stand in the way of immediate relief.

Trauma of quake victims

He further explained that the current crisis extends beyond damaged structures, with survivors refusing to stay inside their homes out of fear from continuing aftershocks.

“Karon, ang mga taw grabe og trauma, di na mupuyo sa balay, wa na’y lutuon. So, we need these ready-to-eat meals immediately unta, RD, kung mahimo lang,” he said, noting that ready-to-eat meals should be prioritized to ease the burden on displaced families.

Shimura further said that he is willing to escalate the matter to the Secretary of Social Welfare and Development, Rex Gatchalian, if necessary, stressing that a faster, more flexible response is crucial in addressing the needs of quake-stricken communities in his district.

The fourth district covers the northern city of Bogo and the municipalities of Bantayan, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Medellin, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Tabogon, and Tabuelan — areas heavily affected by the recent quake.

