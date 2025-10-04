Private sector, law enforcement unite for relief efforts

Relief efforts have now reached Gibitngil Island, in Medellin town. | Photo courtesy of Pam Baricuatro – The People’s Governor Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government has joined forces with private groups, law enforcement, and faith-based institutions to deliver organized and coordinated relief operations for earthquake-hit communities in Northern Cebu.

On Friday evening, October 3, representatives of the groups met with Governor Pamela Baricuatro to finalize plans on how to efficiently carry out relief missions in earthquake-hit towns.

The coordination aims to streamline deployment schedules, target specific areas in need, and ensure that assistance reaches residents swiftly and orderly.

Law enforcement

To reinforce order and safety, Baricuatro directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to accompany local government units in distributing relief packs.

Checkpoints have also been set up along the national highway to monitor the movement of goods.

Police, however, clarified these are not meant to restrict entry but to help track operations and provide reports to the Office of Civil Defense.

The provincial government said the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will oversee and direct the relief efforts, making sure that resources from both government and private groups are efficiently delivered to barangays.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Joseph Empaces explained that joint distribution is now in place, with the province’s Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC) coordinating drops to local communities.

Civic organizations

Dr. Nikki Catalan, Capitol health consultant, later expressed the provincial government’s gratitude to the Cebu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI), JCI, Lions Club International, Rotary International, Eagles Club, the Council of Evangelical Churches, and other civic organizations that committed to align their initiatives with the Capitol.

The private sector also issued a statement reaffirming its solidarity with Northern Cebu, stressing that disaster response and recovery require “unity, transparency, and collaboration.”

CCCI president Jay Yuvalos said their initiatives and resources will be closely coordinated with the province to avoid duplication and to ensure support is directed where it is most needed.

“Together, government, private institutions, and civic organizations stand united in restoring communities, rebuilding livelihoods, and strengthening resilience for Northern Cebu,” Catalan said in a statement.

The Provincial Government assured residents of earthquake-hit towns that it is working to fast-track aid delivery to all affected barangays in coordination with LGUs, civic groups, and volunteers, with the goal of leaving no community behind.

