San Remigio eyes tent city for quake evacuees amid rise of sinkholes

Barangay Maño in San Remigio, Cebu has discovered at least 15 sinkholes of varying sizes after the magnitude 6-9 earthquake on September 30. Authorities have yet to complete their assessment as aftershocks continue to be felt in the area. | The Bogo Times/FB via Pia Piquero

CEBU, Philippines — San Remigio is planning to build a tent city to house evacuees displaced by the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake and the continued emergence of sinkholes across the northern Cebu town.

San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez told CDN Digital on Saturday, October 4, that over a thousand residents have already fled their homes after sinkholes of varying sizes appeared in several barangays, including Sitio Sansan in Barangay Maño and parts of the town proper.

“Before naa man gyud mi evacuation centers like covered courts, pero karon nobody wants to go into buildings kay kuyawan man especially kay we can still feel tremors here,” Martinez said. “There are people in tents in our open field. And there are plans to come up with a tent city or tent town with the help of the national government.”

The proposed tent city, patterned after post-disaster response setups used by humanitarian agencies like the Red Cross after Typhoon Yolanda, will provide temporary shelter to families who have vacated their homes due to the growing subsidence threat.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to inspect possible sites in San Remigio to determine safe locations for the tent settlement.

“Today, DPWH is coming over to check our site and identify where we can put the tent city,” the mayor said.

Over 100 sinkholes across the town

Martinez revealed that the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) had earlier assessed San Remigio and found over a hundred sinkholes across the municipality, even before the quake struck on September 30.

“Actually few weeks ago niari ang Phivolcs, ni briefing sila namo and according to their assessment that we have over a hundred sinkholes diri sa among lungsod,” Martinez said. “But karon, after the earthquake, we discovered them. Daghan ni pop up sa among lungsod. I’m positive naa pay daghan nga wala pa makit-e.”

So far, at least 15 sinkholes have been confirmed in Sitio Sansan, Barangay Maño alone, but more are believed to be forming in other parts of the town due to shifting faults and ground instability.

The mayor admitted the local government is still awaiting full technical guidance from national agencies to determine whether these areas must be declared no-build zones and what long-term safety measures are needed.

“Apparently sinkholes mahitabo na tungod sa faults, shifting of faults. I don’t really know sa pagka karon the effects whether people need to evacuate… But most probably, these can become no-build zones. I have to find out with Phivolcs gyud kay para nako I am still being educated pa about this,” he added.

MGB issues hazard advisory

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) confirmed that San Remigio has been placed under a Subsidence Threat Advisory after reports of sinkholes and ground depressions surfaced following the strong quake.

The MGB warned that sinkholes, especially those formed by cover collapse, pose serious risks to life and property, and stressed that affected zones are considered high subsidence hazard areas.

The agency has recommended immediate safety measures, including:

Restricting access to sinkhole-prone zones and installing warning signs

Avoiding backfilling without proper assessment

Monitoring cracks after heavy rainfall

Discouraging construction in affected areas

Conducting detailed geotechnical studies

Residents remain in open fields

With continuous aftershocks rattling northern Cebu, many residents refuse to return indoors. Evacuees have been staying in open areas and temporary tents, as the town races to identify a permanent relocation site.

“Right now, what we are really scared of is the earthquake. We are in a fault line man gud, and aftershocks are still being felt,” Martinez said. “We need to be totally informed gyud what to do.”

San Remigio is among the hardest-hit towns following the September 30 earthquake, which caused damage to homes, roads, and buildings across northern Cebu. The tremor was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, intensifying fears of ground collapse and sinkhole formation.

What are sinkholes?

A sinkhole is a depression or hole in the ground formed when the surface collapses into an underground cavity, often caused by the dissolution of limestone or carbonate rock. Earthquakes, heavy rains, or underground water movement can trigger sudden collapses, making affected areas unsafe for habitation.

Coordinated response underway

The San Remigio government is now coordinating with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Phivolcs, MGB, and the DPWH for technical assessments, safety mapping, and the establishment of the planned tent city.

Martinez said the local government is prioritizing safety and immediate shelter needs as it awaits further guidance on long-term solutions.

“For now, we are informing the people about the sinkholes… Ang mga duol gyud kato sila ang nag-evacuate kay nakuyawan man,” he said.

