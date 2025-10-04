DSWD food packs: 75K packs sent to quake-hit Cebu; more to come

DELIVERY. A wing van containing 2,000 family food packs arrives in San Remigio, Cebu on Saturday (Oct. 4, 2025). The DSWD has so far released 75,000 family food packs to quake-hit local government units in Cebu province. (Photo courtesy of DSWD)

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released 75,000 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) to local government units (LGUs) in Cebu province.

The 75,000 released DSWD food packs are part of the 142,000 FFPs requested by the 11 quake-hit Cebu LGUs, whose mayors were met by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian when he made the rounds in the Central Visayas island province this week.

“Today (Oct. 3), we released 75,000 FFPs. By tomorrow (Oct. 4), we are already done,” Gatchalian told members of DSWD 7 (Central Visayas) on Friday afternoon.

The DSWD-7 is on double time in assisting LGUs in their disaster response including the distribution of DSWD food packs.

The Visayas Disaster Resource Center in Mandaue City is also in high gear as volunteers help in producing the much-needed FFPs.

The DSWD-7 has deployed its Quick Response Teams to the municipalities of San Remigio and Medellin in northeastern Cebu to render disaster relief operations.

It also continues to lead the profiling of the affected families through the use of Family Access Cards in Emergencies and Disasters (FACED) in the City of Bogo, the hardest hit by the powerful temblor.

Meanwhile, the DSWD offices in Western Visayas and Bicol Region are on standby to assist in Cebu’s disaster operations. (PNA)

