Capitol: Checkpoints ensure safety of volunteers to quake-hit towns

Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro during a press conference on Friday, October 3. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Province Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Capitol denied claims circulating online that checkpoints are blocking volunteers delivering aid to earthquake-hit towns in northern Cebu.

The Capitol clarified on Saturday, October 4, that checkpoints set up along the national highway are not meant to restrict relief operations but to coordinate, monitor, and ensure the safe movement of goods and volunteers into quake-affected municipalities.

READ: How to help Cebu earthquake victims, survivors

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

READ: LOOK: Destruction, rescue after 6.9-magnitude Cebu earthquake

Purpose of checkpoints

The Philippine National Police (PNP), which manned the checkpoints, are recording the flow of aid and submitting reports to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) as part of tracking relief operations.

This, the Capitol stressed, is to avoid duplication, maximize resources, and ensure that all affected communities are reached.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro also said that military and police personnel have been instructed to accompany local government units (LGUs) in the distribution of relief packs.

She said this is to guarantee that assistance reaches every barangay and that the process remains peaceful and orderly.

“I have instructed the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to accompany our LGUs in the distribution of relief packs to ensure that aid reaches all barangays and that the distribution will be coordinated, peaceful and orderly,” Baricuatro said.

Fast-tracking relief operations

The Capitol assured that relief delivery continues in partnership with LGUs, civic organizations, and volunteers, with efforts now focused on fast-tracking distribution to all affected barangays.

“These checkpoints are not for restriction, but for coordination, monitoring, and safety,” the provincial government clarified in its public advisory.

The clarification came after reports of residents in quake-hit areas put up placards calling for food and water surfaced online, prompting renewed calls for efficiency in aid delivery.

The Capitol reiterated its appeal for unity and coordination, assuring the public that no barangay will be left behind as relief operations continue.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP