DENR-7 warns of ground collapse in northern Cebu towns

With more than a hundred sinkholes already reported, DENR-7 issues the warning of ground collapse in northern Cebu towns following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30. | The Bogo Times/FB via Pia Piquero

CEBU, Philippines — A serious risk of ground instability and potential collapse has been raised in several northern Cebu towns.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7), through its Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), has issued a Subsidence Threat Advisory or ground collapse warning following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the region earlier this week.

The advisory, dated October 3, identifies San Remigio, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, and Daanbantayan as areas with a high subsidence hazard rating after confirmed occurrences of sinkholes and land depressions in several barangays.

MGB-7 warned that sinkholes, particularly those formed by cover collapse, pose serious risks to life, property, and infrastructure, and that ongoing ground movement may lead to further subsidence over time, especially with continuing aftershocks and heavy rainfall.

“The recent seismic activity has destabilized ground conditions, resulting in the formation of sinkholes in certain affected areas,” the agency said in its advisory. “Ground cracks and depressions were also noted nearby, indicating potential progression of the subsidence.”

Strict precautions ordered

MGB-7 directed local governments to immediately restrict access to sinkhole-affected and crack-prone zones, and to mark them with caution tapes and warning signage to protect residents and road users.

The agency also advised against backfilling or covering sinkholes without proper assessment, especially if underground rivers or creeks are present, as doing so could worsen ground collapse or trigger flooding.

Other recommendations include:

Continuous monitoring of cracks and depressions, particularly after rain;

Discouraging development in affected areas due to potential cave systems or subterranean waterways; and

Conducting geotechnical studies to determine the extent of subsidence and appropriate engineering solutions.

“Affected zones are considered hazardous and require immediate precautionary measures,” the MGB said. “Sinkhole development could progress through time as an increase in rainfall, lowering of the water table, or strong earthquakes could trigger further collapse.”

On-ground assessment ongoing

Two technical teams from MGB-7 and the MGB Central Office have been deployed to conduct geohazard assessments in the quake-hit towns. Their findings will guide local governments in implementing safety measures, relocation plans, and land-use restrictions.

The advisory follows reports from local officials, including San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez, that more than 100 sinkholes may exist across the municipality, many of which became visible only after the quake.

At least 15 sinkholes have so far been confirmed in Sitio Sansan, Barangay Maño, prompting the evacuation of more than a thousand residents to open fields.

Residents urged to stay alert

MGB-7 reminded communities to immediately report any signs of new sinkholes, cracks, or unusual ground depressions to local authorities and the agency. Residents living near identified subsidence areas are strongly advised to evacuate and avoid entering buildings or structures close to unstable ground.

The agency also urged local disaster councils to maintain close coordination with Phivolcs, DPWH, and NDRRMC in monitoring the evolving geohazard situation and in planning long-term relocation for affected families in case a ground collapse occurs.

What is a sinkhole?

A sinkhole is a depression or hole in the ground caused by the collapse of a surface layer into an underground cavity, often in areas with soluble rock like limestone. They can form gradually or appear suddenly after earthquakes, heavy rainfall, or groundwater movement.

Sinkholes can cause extensive damage to infrastructure and endanger lives, particularly when located near residential zones or roads.

DENR: Continuous vigilance needed

DENR-7 emphasized that the subsidence threat in northern Cebu is not a one-time event, warning that further collapses are possible in the coming weeks as aftershocks continue.

“Strict and continuous implementation of the recommendations cited above is highly advised,” the agency said. “The safety of the public depends on proactive monitoring, information dissemination, and adherence to geohazard warnings.”

Local governments have been urged to declare no-build zones in affected areas and to incorporate the advisory into their disaster risk reduction and management plans.

The MGB is expected to release a comprehensive geohazard assessment report once field validations are complete.

