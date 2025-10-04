Cebu earthquake: Pam calls for centralized relief distribution amid traffic delays

Contributed photos by John Moses Rosalejo Puyot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Travel to northern Cebu is now taking longer than usual because of the volume of vehicles that are transporting aid to earthquake-affected localities.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said traffic congestion is causing delays in the government’s disaster relief initiatives.

Baricuatro said more aid will be sent to the earthquake victims, especially those who are in far-flung areas, in a timely manner, if congestion problems are addressed.

The Governor is urging private donors to coordinate and come up with a centralized distribution system to reduce the number of vehicles traveling to northern Cebu and decongest roads there.

“It’s always logistics, everything is about logistics. That’s why we’re trying to manage it and make sure nga atoang mga relief goods, maabot gyud siya to where it should be given. Right now, ang traffic sad padung didto sa north, grabe na kaayo ka-congested. That’s why unta we appeal sad sa atoang mga private individuals og atoang mga organizations nga i-centralize lang unta nato ang donations,” Baricuatro said.

Tabogon residents finally received water after transport delays on Saturday. | Photo courtesy of Tabogon LGU

Delays

The local government of Tabogon, on Saturday, apologized to its constituents for delays in the distribution of water and relief goods, citing traffic concerns.

“We sincerely apologize for the delay in distribution caused by traffic, but rest assured our teams are doing their best to deliver water to every barangay as quickly as possible,” the municipal government said in an advisory.

Police in Danao City were deployed along the national highway on Saturday morning to ensure smooth flow of traffic within their jurisdiction.

Law enforcers also reminded motorists to observe traffic rules and regulations to prevent further delays in their travel.

Traffic congestion in northern Cebu on Saturday afternoon. | Contributed photo

Field trip

In a press conference on Friday, October 3, Baricuatro said that congestion on major roads going to the north has slowed down the delivery of aid to quake-hit towns.

She noted that logistics remain the biggest challenge in the government’s relief operations.

Baricuatro ordered a lifting of the truck ban to hasten the delivery of relief goods to the affected localities. However, the transport of uncoordinated and individualized donations had been causing traffic buildup in these areas.

She cautioned that some groups even treat relief runs as if they were a “field trip,” worsening delays in aid delivery.

Centralized distribution

However, Baricuatro clarified that she does not intend to prohibit private groups and volunteers from helping.

She said that her proposal for a centralized distribution system was meant to bring order to northern Cebu roads. This is also a means to hasten the delivery of aid to the affected areas and ensure that the affected barangays receive aid efficiently and safely, especially areas where some people remain outside of their homes due to continuous aftershocks.

“Centralized coordination ensures more efficient and safer distribution of aid. The North isn’t fully safe yet—aftershocks can still occur. Your safety remains our top priority. Centralized does not mean you can’t go there; we’re not the only authority involved here. We take guidance and instructions from national agencies also. We merely suggested to refrain from individualized distribution and if possible coordinate with other agencies and organizations to prevent congestion in the North,” she said in a statement.

