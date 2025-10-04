LMP-Cebu members to give cash aid to quake-hit LGUs in north Cebu

Cebu towns and cities that were spared from the wrath of a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, vow to extend financial help to northern Cebu towns devastated by the disaster.

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Members of the League of Municipalities (LMP) Cebu Chapter, except for those hit by the magnitude 6.9 quake pledged to donate P100,000 each to help quake victims in northern Cebu.

The earthquake hit northern Cebu on September 30, 2025, with Bogo City tagged as the epicenter of the tremor.

Aside from this, LMP Cebu President and Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said that Cordova will pledge P200,000 for northern Cebu.

The LMP will also allocate P500,000 as financial support for affected LGUs.

LMP Cebu Chapter is targeting to gather P4-5 million as a donation.

The amount that they will be able to gather will be turned over on Sunday, October 5, or on Monday, October 6.

Aside from this, the Cordova LGU also deployed engineering vehicles to send gasoline, rescue teams, and ambulances as support for the rescue and retrieval operations in the devastated towns.

