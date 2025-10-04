Baricuatro: No partisan politics in quake relief distribution

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro during a press conference on Friday, October 3. | CDN Digital Photo by Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Every Cebuano family affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake will receive aid from the provincial government.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro said her administration will not be selective in giving out aid, using politics as a basis.

“That was one of the things that I made clear to the mayors yesterday. Wala’y pulitika karong panahona. (This is not the time for politics.) Kung kinsa’y nabiktima, tagaan gyud (We will give to the victims) regardless of political color or political affiliation,” she said.

Relief and aid distribution

In a press conference on Friday, October 3, Baricuatro said that while relief goods have already reached most municipalities, there are still far-flung barangays that are yet to receive assistance.

To address this, the Capitol is setting up an Incident Command Operations system headed by Provincial Disaster Chief Dennis Francis Pastor to help local government units (LGUs) distribute aid directly to the barangay level.

“That’s why we are creating our Incident Command Operations para maka-advise mi down to the barangays nga matabangan namo ang LGUs nato nga mahatag gyud nato down to the barangays ang atoang relief goods,” she said.

(That’s why we are creating our Incident Command Operations [Center] so we can give an advise to the barangays and help the LGUs to distribute the relief goods down to the barangays.)

Moreover, uniformed personnel from the Philippine Army, Navy, Philippine Air Force, and the Philippine National Police, were tapped to help transport and distribute relief goods.

As to reports on some individuals in Medellin town who covered themselves with plastic sheets during a heavy downpour, Baricuatro said that tents were already distributed to provide temporary shelter to families who were displaced by the strong earthquake.

Cash assistance

Meanwhile, Baricuatro said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is preparing cash assistance for the earthquake-affected families. LGUs were already directed to finalize the list of beneficiaries of the financial aid.

The distribution of cash assistance will be done after they would have completed the distribution of relief aid.

“Mao na nga nangayo gyud mi og listahan sa mga LGUs, nangayo sad sila og listahan ang DSWD para makahatag sila og cash assistance. But ang priority man gud sa President is relief operations una, then comes the financial assistance. Mao na akoang giingnan ang LGU nga prepare mo sa listahan kay para after the relief operations, mahatag na ang cash assistance,” she said.

(That is why we asked for a list from the LGUs because the DSWD is asking for a list of beneficiaries for the cash assistance. But the President wanted relief operations to be prioritized first, then comes the financial assistance. That is why I told the LGUs to prepare the list because after the relief operations is the distribution of financial assistance.)

Unity amid misinformation

During her press conference on Friday, Baricuatro also clarified reports circulating online about a DSWD staff allegedly denying food to a volunteer, explaining that the individual involved was a dialysis patient and not part of the relief workforce.

Baricuatro cautioned the public against spreading misinformation and political narratives at the height of the crisis, saying that such actions could derail ongoing efforts to provide aid and begin rehabilitation.

She emphasized that false claims and partisan issues not only sow confusion but also delay the delivery of much-needed relief to earthquake victims in northern Cebu.

The governor appealed for unity and responsible communication, stressing that the focus should remain on helping survivors recover quickly rather than fueling unnecessary discord.

