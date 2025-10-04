Sinkholes in Cebu: What are they and why do they appear

Here is a photo of one of the sinkholes reported in Barangay Maño, San Remigio, Cebu. At least 15 sinkholes of varying sizes have been discovered in Sitio Sansan following the recent earthquake. | The Bogo Times/FB via Pia Piquero

CEBU, Philippines — The ground opening up beneath your feet may sound like a scene from a movie, but for residents of northern Cebu, it’s a real and growing concern.

Following the powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the region earlier this week, over a hundred sinkholes have been discovered across San Remigio town.

What is a sinkhole?

According to the National Museum of the Philippines’ Geology and Paleontology Division, a sinkhole is a natural cavity or depression in the ground, often found in areas underlain by limestone or other soluble rocks like dolomite and gypsum.

Sinkholes form when water, usually rain, seeps into the ground, absorbing carbon dioxide from the air and soil, creating slightly acidic water.

Over time, this water dissolves the rock beneath the surface, forming underground voids and cave systems.

“When these underground cavities grow too large and can no longer support the land above, the surface collapses — creating a sinkhole,” the division explained.

When do sinkholes occur?

Sinkholes may form gradually or suddenly, and while they are often natural, they can be triggered by external factors such as:

Earthquakes, which cause ground shifting and collapses;

Heavy rainfall, which increases water seepage and erosion;

Groundwater extraction, which lowers the water table and destabilizes the ground;

Construction or roadworks, which can weaken subsurface support.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB)-7 noted that the October 2013 Bohol earthquake triggered nearly 100 sinkholes. This suggests how seismic activity can expose or create these ground depressions.

“Sinkhole collapse is unpredictable and rarely happens, but when it does, it can lead to serious damage to infrastructure, displace residents, and even cost lives,” MGB said in its Subsidence Threat Advisory issued this week.

What do sinkholes look like?

Sinkholes can vary greatly in size, from small depressions a few feet wide to massive pits that stretch over 50 meters deep. Some are funnel-shaped, while others appear as sudden craters.

In some cases, water can fill these depressions, forming ponds or lakes. In Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, for example, cenotes — water-filled sinkholes — serve as both natural wonders and vital freshwater sources.

Are sinkholes dangerous?

Most sinkholes are harmless and remain unnoticed, but cover-collapse sinkholes, which occur abruptly, can be dangerous. These may swallow roads, vehicles, or parts of structures, particularly if they form near populated areas.

In San Remigio, at least 15 sinkholes have appeared in Barangay Maño alone following the quake, prompting evacuations from high-risk zones.

Mayor Mariano Martinez said residents near identified sinkholes are advised to move away as assessments continue.

“We’re informing the people about the sinkholes, and some close to them are evacuating. Dili gyud dapat magpabilin duol (they shouldn’t stay close),” he told CDN Digital.

Where are sinkholes commonly found?

Sinkholes typically occur in karst landscapes, where the bedrock is limestone, dolomite, or salt — rocks that dissolve easily in water.

Globally, sinkholes are common in:

Florida (USA), known for its limestone foundation;

The Dead Sea region, where rock salt erodes quickly;

China, home to the world’s largest sinkhole, the Xiaozhai Tiankeng, also called the “Heavenly Pit.”

In the Philippines, Central Visayas, particularly Bohol and Cebu, are prone to sinkholes because of their limestone-dominated geology.

Can sinkholes be prevented?

Experts say natural sinkholes cannot be fully prevented, but risks can be managed. The MGB recommends:

Restricting access to affected areas;

Installing warning signs;

Avoiding backfilling without proper assessment;

Monitoring ground movement, especially after rain or tremors;

Discouraging construction in identified high-risk zones.

Local governments are urged to consult Phivolcs and MGB for subsidence mapping and geohazard assessments before approving development projects.

Lessons from the past

In 2013, after the 7.2-magnitude Bohol earthquake, sinkholes were discovered across several barangays, prompting no-build zone declarations. The same is now being considered for parts of San Remigio and neighboring towns.

Mayor Martinez said they are awaiting final recommendations from national agencies before deciding on relocation or land-use restrictions.

“Apparently, sinkholes happen due to shifting faults. We need to know the full effects and what safety measures to take,” he said.

Why this matters

While sinkhole collapses are rare, their unpredictable nature makes awareness and preparedness critical, especially in quake-prone and karstic areas like northern Cebu.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant, report ground cracks or sudden depressions, and avoid building near known sinkholes.

