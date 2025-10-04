DTI warns vs overpricing amid price freeze in Cebu; up to P1M fine

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) warns against overpricing during the ongoing price freeze to protect affected communities in Cebu. | Cebu Province

CEBU, Philippines — Amid ongoing relief drives and panic buying triggered by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has warned retailers and resellers against overpricing.

DTI reminds them that a price freeze is now in effect across the province.

The agency clarified, however, that as of Saturday, October 4, no formal complaints of overpricing have been reported.

READ: Cebu earthquake victims still need water, food, shelter

Under the Price Act (Republic Act 7581 as amended by RA 10623), the declaration of a state of calamity automatically triggers a 60-day price freeze on necessities, such as rice, canned goods, instant noodles, bottled water, coffee, salt, sugar, and candles, among others.

Violators face administrative fines of up to P1 million and/or imprisonment of up to 10 years.

“The price freeze is mandated by our Price Act. Whenever a calamity is declared, prices of basic necessities must be automatically frozen at their prevailing levels,” said Engr. Kent Paden, Officer-in-Charge of the Consumer Protection Division of DTI Cebu, in an interview with CDN Digital.

No overpricing reports yet

Paden said their field personnel, who have been monitoring stores in quake-hit areas, have not found evidence of price manipulation or unjustified markups.

“Kining mga sari-sari stores, above SRP na ni sila daan — taas na gyud ilang presyo daan bisan wala pa ni ang linog,” Paden explained.

(Sari-sari stores have been selling above SRP – they were already selling at an expensive price even before the earthquake happened.)

“During monitoring, mao ra man gyud ilang presyo, wala ra pod nag-take advantage. Naa man miy personnel nga naglibot-libot didto, ug wala man mi nareceive nga report nga nagtuyok gyud ang presyo.”

(During the monitoring, the prices were the same, nobody is taking advantage. We have personnel on the ground to check on the prices.)

He said it is possible that some individuals might buy goods in bulk and resell them at higher prices, but the agency has yet to receive any confirmed reports of such activities.

“Unless naa gyud mga individuals nga nipalit ug daghan, pero wala pa man mi makit-an nga ingon ana,” he added.

(Unless there are individuals who buy in bulk, but so far we have not monitored such.)

Supply remains stable

Marivic Aguilar, Officer-in-Charge of DTI Cebu, also said that no overpricing has been observed in supermarkets or major retailers.

“Wala gyud overpricing kay diri raman sad na sila mangumpra sa syudad,” Aguilar told CDN Digital.

(There is no overpricing because they purchase their supplies in the city.)

“I heard nag-stocking ang uban in anticipation of Christmas, so na-timing gyud tanan. Pero generally, walay panic of supply — passable thankfully ang areas.”

(I heard that other already had stocks in anticipation of Christmas, and it just so happened that the earthquake occurred. But generally, there is no panic for supplies – the areas are thankfully passable.)

Aguilar said that supermarkets have assured DTI of ample supply, though distribution may be delayed due to traffic and road access issues in northern towns.

“We had a meeting with supermarkets yesterday, and they reassured us that supply is stable. It’s just a matter of reaching the areas,” she said.

Price freeze coverage

The price freeze took effect on October 1 and will last until November 30, 2025, unless lifted earlier by the President.

It applies to all basic necessities sold in Cebu Province, which was placed under a state of calamity following the September 30 earthquake.

According to DTI, “prices of basic necessities in areas under a state of calamity or emergency shall be automatically frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control.”

Public urged to report violators

DTI is urging consumers to report any cases of overpricing, hoarding, or price manipulation to the nearest DTI Regional or Provincial Office.

Consumers are encouraged to:

Keep receipts as proof of purchase;

Report stores selling above the prevailing price list;

Monitor official DTI advisories for updates.

“We encourage consumers to be vigilant and report any violations. This is a shared responsibility to protect the public,” Aguilar said.

Quake aftermath

At 9:59 p.m. on September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted Bogo City and neighboring towns in northern Cebu, damaging houses, roads, and public infrastructure.

The quake has since been followed by hundreds of aftershocks and prompted the Cebu Provincial Government to declare a state of calamity.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP