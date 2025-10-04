DOLE probes firms over quake-related labor abuses

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No worker should be forced to choose between safety and livelihood.

This was the reminder of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) as it launched an investigation into reports of companies, particularly in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, allegedly compelling employees to return to work despite continued aftershocks from the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu earlier this week.

Lawyer Roy Buenafe, the regional director of DOLE-7, said the agency has begun probing complaints of labor rights violations and has ordered more occupational safety and health (OSH) inspections across the region to ensure that all workplaces comply with safety protocols during disasters.

“This is really an extraordinary time for everyone,” Buenafe said, referring to the widespread damage and disruptions caused by the quake.

READ: Osmeña on BPO firms ignoring quake safety: ‘We’ll hit them where it hurts’

Buenafe said he has directed DOLE-7 inspection teams to conduct immediate safety audits of workplaces, especially in Cebu City and northern Cebu towns affected by the quake.

He personally joined a team of inspectors early Saturday morning to monitor compliance and assess conditions.

This follows reports that some BPO firms allegedly forced workers to return to their offices and even imposed disciplinary actions, such as tagging employees absent without leave (AWOL), against those who refused due to safety fears.

Safety concerns

Buenafe cited Labor Advisory No. 17, Series of 2022, issued in line with Republic Act 11058 or the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law, which prohibits employers from forcing employees to report in the presence of imminent danger, such as earthquakes, typhoons, and other calamities.

Under the advisory, companies cannot impose disciplinary action on workers who fail to report due to safety concerns.

He reminded employers that safety certifications must come from authorized engineers or government agencies, not private individuals.

The BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN)-Cebu earlier reported that at least 10 companies in Cebu allegedly violated OSH standards after the quake by forcing workers to return just 30 minutes after the tremor.

Some employees were allegedly offered double pay to stay, while others faced suspension or pay cuts for leaving.

The group also documented cases where pregnant workers were left unattended during evacuation, and no medical or psychological support was provided to employees in distress.

“These are unacceptable labor practices,” BIEN-Cebu said. “We call for accountability and immediate government intervention to protect workers.”

Workers’ rights

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña also backed calls to protect workers’ rights in the aftermath of the Cebu earthquake.

“This is unacceptable if true. If this happened to you, I will help,” Osmeña said. “I need to verify the facts, but if these reports are confirmed, we will do more than just file a complaint with DOLE. I will personally contact every known local and overseas client of that company to inform them of what kind of employer they have. We will hit them where it hurts,” he wrote in a social media post.

The vice mayor encouraged affected employees to send him a confidential message via text detailing the company name, the person who issued the order, and a timeline of events.

“I am the only one who reads the texts, so there will be no fear of retribution,” he assured.

Labor abuses

Meanwhile, DOLE-7 is urging employees to report unsafe work conditions or labor abuses to their office through official hotlines or regional field offices.

All reports will be handled with confidentiality, the agency assured.

At 9:59 p.m. on September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Bogo City, shaking the entire northern Cebu area. The quake caused damage to buildings, infrastructure, and power interruptions, prompting a state of calamity declaration in the province.

Aftershocks continue to be felt across the region, with local officials and engineers still assessing structural integrity of many commercial buildings and offices.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP