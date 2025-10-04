New minimum wages in Central Visayas take effect Oct 4

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minimum wage earners in Central Visayas, including private sector employees and household workers, are set to receive higher pay following the approval of two new wage orders by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-7).

The new wage rates approved on September 11, 2025, will take effect on October 4, 2025.

Private sector: Up to P47 increase

Under the wage order, private sector workers across the region will receive an increase ranging from P37 to P47 per day, depending on their location.

Workers in Class A areas — covering cities and municipalities in Expanded Metro Cebu such as Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Naga, Danao, Carcar, and the towns of Minglanilla, Consolacion, Liloan, San Fernando, Compostela, and Cordova — will see their daily pay rise from P501 to P540.

Meanwhile, employees in Class B areas — which include Bohol, Negros Oriental, and other cities and municipalities outside Metro Cebu — will now receive a uniform P500 daily wage, up from P453 or P463, depending on their area’s previous classification.

The board said the wage adjustment reflects the rising cost of living and inflation in the region. From October 2024 to August 2025, inflation averaged 2.0 percent, while the purchasing power of the peso dropped from P0.83 to P0.78.

The 2023 poverty threshold for a family of five in Central Visayas stood at P473, with two of the previous minimum wage rates still below this line, prompting the board to raise wages to support basic needs.

“The board considered the increase in consumer prices and the need to restore workers’ purchasing power,” the RTWPB-7 said, citing the 7.3% regional economic growth and 4.3% labor productivity increase in recent years.

The order simplifies wage classifications in the region from three to two — merging the former Class B and C areas into a single Class B category for consistency with current socio-economic conditions.

Domestic workers: P7,000 monthly pay

In a separate order, the RTWPB-7 approved a P1,000 to P2,000 increase in the minimum wage for household workers or “kasambahays.”

All domestic workers in Central Visayas — whether in chartered cities, first-class municipalities, or other areas — will now receive a uniform monthly minimum wage of P7,000.

This replaces the previous rates of P6,000 for chartered cities and first-class municipalities, and P5,000 for other municipalities.

Covered domestic workers include general househelps, yayas, cooks, gardeners, and laundry persons, whether they work live-in or live-out.

The order does not cover service providers, family drivers, or individuals who perform work only occasionally or sporadically.

“The adjustment aims to uplift the welfare of domestic workers while balancing employers’ capacity to pay,” the wage board said.

The board added that no exemptions will be allowed, and payment must be made in cash at least once a month. Violators may face penalties under the Batas Kasambahay (Republic Act No. 10361).

Implementation and penalties

Both wage orders take effect on October 4, 2025. Employers who fail to comply may be penalized under Republic Act No. 6727 for private sector workers and RA 10361 for domestic workers.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Central Visayas reminded employers to adjust their payrolls accordingly and post the new wage schedules in their workplaces.

The RTWPB-7 also encouraged workers to report non-compliance through DOLE’s regional offices or online hotlines.

