CESAFI SEASON 25: USJ-R snaps losing skid with convincing win over CIT-U

One of the highlights of USJ-R’s game against CIT-U. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars finally broke free from their losing slump, defeating the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 76–63, in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Friday, October 3, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Jaguars snapped a two-game losing streak and became the last of the eight teams in the men’s basketball tournament to notch a win.

Rookie standout Fritz Gonzales once again led the way for USJ-R, posting 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting along with two rebounds. Veteran forward Christian Carl Sollano turned in a solid double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, plus three assists, a block, and a steal.

El John Lacaya added nine points, while Rodge Balbao chipped in seven for the Jaguars, who are coached by Julius Cadavis.

For the Wildcats, rookie Serafin Duarte carried the load with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. Christian Mark Codillo and Regie Ayon each contributed nine points as CIT-U dropped to 1–4.

It was a grind early on, with both squads trading leads 11 times and forcing 10 deadlocks. The opening quarter ended at 16-all, and CIT-U managed to edge ahead at halftime, 32–30.

The Jaguars found their rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats, 23–13, to build a 53–45 lead heading into the final frame. USJ-R later stretched the gap to 18 points, 66–48, before holding off a late CIT-U rally that trimmed the deficit to 13 at the final buzzer.

USJ-R dominated the glass, 49–36, and imposed its presence inside with a 42–30 advantage in points in the paint. The Jaguars also capitalized on second chances, 20–12, and drew strong support from their bench, which outscored CIT-U’s reserves, 34–22.

The Jaguars aim for back-to-back wins when they face the USPF Panthers on October 11, while the Wildcats look to bounce back against the USC Warriors on October 12.

