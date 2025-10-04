Cebu City: More senior citizens to get aid as Council OKs P81M fund 

A total of 498 senior citizens from Cebu City received cash gifts worth P10,000 each from the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) during the distribution held at Cogon Ramos Gym today, August 19, 2025. The distribution is in line with the implementation of Republic Act No. 11982, the “Expanded Centenarians Act of 2025,” which grants well-deserved benefits to Filipino octogenarians, nonagenarians, and centenarians. | Cebu City PIO/ Allan Cuizon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More senior citizens here are set to receive financial aid after the City Council approved a new P81.3-million supplemental budget.

The fund will cover the surge in beneficiaries, repair rain-damaged roads, and support a new round of livelihood programs.

The measure, known as Supplemental Budget No. 2 (SB2), was passed in a special session this week and will be funded from the city’s P489 million savings from the third quarter, generated by cutting “unnecessary” spending such as foreign travels and redundant programs.

“We discovered that our current budget for senior citizens was no longer enough because of the increase in beneficiaries this year,” said Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Budget and Finance. “That’s why we needed to add another P40 million.”

Breakdown of the new budget

Of the total P81,395,000 SB2, P40.8 million will go to the Senior Citizens’ Financial Assistance Program; P40 million for asphalting and road repairs ahead of the Christmas season and Sinulog 2026; and P550,000 for the livelihood program under the Office of the Mayor.

Tumulak said the asphalting funds will be used to fix potholes and damaged roads caused by recent heavy rains, particularly in major thoroughfares.

“For the past days, we’ve experienced heavy rain, and many of our main roads have been damaged. We need to fix these ahead of the holidays,” he said.

The livelihood program will support small community-based income projects, particularly for low-income families. Specific details of the rollout will be finalized by the mayor’s office in the coming weeks.

City saves nearly P500M

Tumulak credited the city’s savings to tighter spending control.

“We were able to save P489 million by cutting local and foreign travels and unnecessary projects,” he said.

This is the second supplemental budget approved for 2025, designed to address mid-year adjustments and urgent funding needs not covered by the annual budget.

Senior aid distribution ongoing

The latest quarterly payout of senior citizens’ financial assistance is ongoing, with beneficiaries receiving P3,000 each for the third quarter, equivalent to P1,000 per month from July to September.

The City Treasurer’s Office has set the final claiming date on Thursday, October 9, for those who missed the barangay distribution. Seniors can claim their aid at the Cash Disbursement Division, 2/F City Treasurer’s Office, Cebu City Hall.

After the payout, assistance distribution for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) will follow, starting October 10 or 11.

Monthly vs. quarterly payout

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier proposed shifting from quarterly to monthly payouts to promote efficiency and prevent unqualified claimants from continuing to receive aid.

But Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., head of the Committee on Senior Citizens, said the quarterly system is more practical, citing the logistical burden of managing over 90,000 registered seniors.

“Before, when there were only 20,000 or 30,000 seniors, we could handle monthly distributions. But with more than 90,000 now, it’s not feasible,” Alcover explained.

He plans to file an ordinance to institutionalize the quarterly distribution scheme, which many senior citizens’ groups reportedly prefer.

Next year’s budget eyed

Tumulak also urged the executive department to submit the proposed 2026 annual budget earlier to give the council ample time for deliberations.

Budget hearings are expected to begin in October and conclude by November.

