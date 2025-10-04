CESAFI FOOTBALL: Four matches set on Sunday

A game between USJ-R and USC. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four exciting matches are on deck as the Cesafi Season 25 football tournament resumes on Sunday, October 5, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

In the collegiate division, the defending champions and tournament’s most successful team, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, will clash with the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in the main game at 3 p.m.

The Warriors are coming off a 0-0 stalemate against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last September 8. They’ll look to regain their winning form against the Fighting Maroons, who are also aiming to bounce back after suffering a tough 3-0 loss to the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers last September 28.

In the high school division, the defending champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves will face the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors at 10 a.m.

DBTC settled for a 1-1 draw with the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs last September 28, while the Baby Warriors last saw action on September 21, also ending in a draw, 2-2, against the same Jaguar Cubs.

The action kicks off early with the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles taking on the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs in the opening match at 8 a.m.

Rounding out the day’s fixtures, the USPF Panthers will try to notch back-to-back wins as they face the USJ-R Jaguars in another collegiate division showdown.

