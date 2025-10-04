Pael stuns Roda in Kumbati 20 main event

Referee Nick Banal raises Renoel Pael’s hand after the decision. | Omega Boxing Gym photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renoel Pael refused to be just another statistic. Instead, he pulled off a stunning unanimous decision victory over Omega Boxing Gym’s Ramil Roda in the main event of Kumbati 20 on Friday, October 3, at the IPI Compound in Tingub, Mandaue City.

Pael, a journeyman who hadn’t won in his last nine fights, defied the odds and revived his career with a gritty performance. Before facing Roda, his most recent bout ended in a technical draw against John Vincent Pangga last April.

Few expected Pael to upset a rising Omega Boxing Gym prospect, but the 34-year-old fighter silenced doubters with a determined showing, earning the judges’ nod with scores of 78-73, 78-73, and 77-74 in their eight-round non-title bout.

The victory marked Pael’s first win since 2018, while Roda suffered his second straight defeat following his IBF International Super Flyweight title loss in South Korea last April.

What was meant to be Roda’s comeback and confidence-rebuilding fight turned into a setback instead for the Omega Boxing Gym prospect.

Roda dropped to a 7-3-2 (win-loss-draw) with four knockouts, while Pael improved to a 24-16-2 with 12 knockouts in his resume.

Pael dropped Roda in the third round with a perfectly timed right uppercut that sent the Omega standout to his knees. Though Roda beat the count, he was never quite the same afterward.

From there, Pael controlled the pace with crisp jabs and timely combinations, frustrating Roda, who pressed forward desperately in the later rounds. Roda had his moments and managed to hurt Pael several times, but he couldn’t finish the job.

In the final round, a visibly exhausted Pael was hanging on, yet Roda failed to capitalize, allowing the underdog to survive and seal one of the biggest upsets in recent local fight cards.

Despite Roda’s defeat, his stablemates, John Paul Panuayan, Jubert Cahimat, Mark Gil Gandi, Jonymar Loreno, Jony Mar Loreno, and Erich Binoya emerged triumphant in their respective fights.

Panuayan won by a second round knockout against Jay Clyde Langahin, Cahimat by first round TKO versus Dixson Ercillo, while Gandi grinded a majority decision win over Yulie Hindoy, Loreno via second round K.O against Aduncio Manozo, and Binoya via a second round stoppage versus Loyd John Atchaso.

