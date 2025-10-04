CCSI opens doors to para athletes in push for inclusivity

CCSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño giving his speech. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Institute (CCSI) in Barangay Sawang Calero is taking on a new role. Once known primarily as a grassroots training hub, it has now been launched by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) as the city’s official para sports training center.

The new designation was formally announced on Saturday by CCSC chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, who said the CCSI will serve as a dedicated facility where Cebuano para athletes—individuals with disabilities—can develop their skills and represent not just Cebu, but the Philippines in international para sports competitions.

Dejaño said the move is part of his broader sports inclusivity program, which aims to ensure that opportunities and support are extended to all athletes, not only the able-bodied.

“Nagpasalamat ko nga atong na-identify ug pagtawag sa CCSI as a para sports training center. As chairman of the CCSC, usa na sa akong gipangusgan ang inclusivity sa sports. Dili lang regular athletes atong pagtagad, ato sad tagaan ug pagtagad ang atong mga kaigsuonan nga PWDs,” said Dejaño.

“Ang abilidad sa atong PWD athletes pareho ra sa able-bodied athletes. Pero wala kaayo tay exposure para nila. Unta pinaagi sa atong sports program sa CCSI, diri sa atong facility sa para sports nga giuyunan sa atong pinalanggang Mayor Nestor Archival, maka-produce ta ug medalya para sa Pilipinas.”

Dejaño, a sports science physician specializing in sports medicine and rehabilitation, said the initiative is close to his heart since many of his daily patients are persons with disabilities.

The CCSI was originally established in the early 2010s by former CCSC chairman Edward Hayco as the city’s main grassroots sports training center, offering free training to thousands of young athletes. While that mission continues, the institute will soon expand its programs to include para sports, along with new facilities and equipment tailored for PWD athletes.

Among those present at the launching was Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (Philspada) president Michael Barredo, who thanked the CCSC for its commitment to inclusivity.

This wasn’t the first time the CCSC under Dejaño’s leadership has supported para sports. Last June, the commission partnered with Philspada to host a large-scale para sports seminar at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Also in attendance were CCSC commissioners Rocky Alcoseba and Joe France Canizares, along with Cebu City Councilor Mikel Rama.

To mark the occasion, a mini Paralympics was held featuring sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, and chess, with PWD teams from Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, and Cebu City participating.

