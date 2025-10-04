Here are some reasons why aid continue to pour for Cebu quake victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines— They maybe struggling, but they are patient, respectful and always grateful.

These were the common observations raised by individuals who have extended help to victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked northern Cebu on September 30.

In the many videos we’ve seen online of people extending help, giving out relief goods, tents, and many more, you see not just people who are in need of help, but people who are smiling, saying thank you and even saying “amping” to the donors despite the difficulties that they’ve been through.

Jam Maranga told CDN Digital that maybe one of the reasons why people endure the horrendous traffic when traveling to the north, is for them to personally see the situation there and see the smiles on the people’s faces.

Maranga, who with the help of her friends and family gathered enough funds to distribute relief packs in the north, shared her experience with CDN Digital.

“Kahibaw ka ngano daghan kau mutabang ddto? kabantay ko grabe kau sila ka appreciative. bisan pag usa ra ka pan imo e hatag. lipay na kau. sila pa mag badlong na dapat mag line. ang mga mama kay mag remind sa mga bata na mag thank you and mu “bless/mano,” she said.

(Do you know the reason why people would want to help them? I have noticed that they are very appreciative. Even if you only give them a piece of bread. They tell those who are with them to always be in line. The mothers also remind their children to always say thank you and to bless.)

Maranga shares the same sentiments with veteran journalist and lawyer John Dx Lapid.

In this Facebook status he said: “Nganong ganahan man gyud ang mga taw itunol ilang hinabang (Why would people prefer to personally give their donations) instead of giving it through the LGU or NGO? It is the satisfaction of seeing the happy faces.”

To some, it means the relief goods can be handed over faster, easier and with the help of the application https://northerncebu-reliefmap.netlify.app/ that was launched by Cebuano students, relief goods can reach to more places.

Bangon ta Sugbo!

